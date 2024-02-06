Loving through caution

The CDC is encouraging groups larger than 10 people to avoid meeting. Schools are taking a break. Some businesses are closed or finding a way to do business differently. Many restaurants are drive through only. Our hope is that by following these guidelines for a matter of weeks, we will prevent thousands from catching COVID-19. This is affecting churches in a way that I could not have imagined.
I attended a meeting of area pastors and was surprised by how many were going to be canceling worship services. At the time, I was going to cut down on, but not eliminate, the weekly meetings. Last week, many of my pastor friends from other states had to cancel services per their governors' requests. I realized Sunday night, as some of my older members insisted that we shake hands, that the Greatest Generation is unstoppable. We love our members, young and old. We had a plan to meet in different areas of our facility when the CDC was saying to keep the group at 50 or less. Now that the number has dropped to 10, there is no way to meet and fully comply. You might ask, "why comply?" Besides the safety of our members, we respect those who are in positions of leadership. I am sure that it isn't easy being a political or medical leader during a pandemic. If you ignore their recommendations, and something bad happens, you can only blame yourself. I choose to err on the side of caution.
Playing politics or creating panic doesn't help anyone. This is serious. Serious enough for me to cancel two weeks of services -- maybe more depending on what happens. We need to stay calm, listen to the experts, and pull together as a nation and as a local community. This is not a reaction based on fear. It is an action based on love. Let me remind you of 2 Timothy 1:7, "For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control." Some versions translate the last part, "sound mind." I think it is loving and sound to seek to "flatten the curve."
Pastors have had to make a difficult decision. For some in smaller places of worship, canceling services for two weeks could cause them to have to close permanently. Many congregations do not have any money in the bank. Please consider giving online or mailing in your offerings. The reality is that churches who are there for you when you need them, may not be around if you stop giving. They are making this sacrifice for you, because that is what the community of faith does.
Two things influenced my decision. First, when Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu. The second was when I heard about how rapidly Italy was overwhelmed by the virus. They do not have the resources to take care of all the people. Even in the United States, there is a finite number of masks, respirators, hospital beds, etc. I believe our leaders are acting in the interest of the people, and I am willing to do my part to help prevent the spread of this disease. Let us pray for God's wisdom for our representatives and for ourselves.