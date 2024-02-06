Loving through caution

Playing politics or creating panic doesn't help anyone. This is serious. Serious enough for me to cancel two weeks of services -- maybe more depending on what happens. We need to stay calm, listen to the experts, and pull together as a nation and as a local community. This is not a reaction based on fear. It is an action based on love. Let me remind you of 2 Timothy 1:7, "For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control." Some versions translate the last part, "sound mind." I think it is loving and sound to seek to "flatten the curve."

Pastors have had to make a difficult decision. For some in smaller places of worship, canceling services for two weeks could cause them to have to close permanently. Many congregations do not have any money in the bank. Please consider giving online or mailing in your offerings. The reality is that churches who are there for you when you need them, may not be around if you stop giving. They are making this sacrifice for you, because that is what the community of faith does.

Two things influenced my decision. First, when Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu. The second was when I heard about how rapidly Italy was overwhelmed by the virus. They do not have the resources to take care of all the people. Even in the United States, there is a finite number of masks, respirators, hospital beds, etc. I believe our leaders are acting in the interest of the people, and I am willing to do my part to help prevent the spread of this disease. Let us pray for God's wisdom for our representatives and for ourselves.