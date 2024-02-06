Love still prevails

I felt warmth inside me as I watched the many travelers at the airport. Most of them were fighting the crowded lines, seemingly, in happy anticipation of arriving at their destination. I rejoiced at the realization that it wasn't accurate to say that the days of caring and love was past. I fly little, so I am not efficient at finding my way around the airport facility, but once I'm at the correct gate, I feel comfortable. Nevertheless, regardless of the trouble, expense and fear that I may miss my plane, I will continue to make trips to see loved ones.

The belief that people do not care anymore seems harsh. I can remember when family gathered in the home of my parents and visited -- laughing and talking. The adults were thankful that they were together and we, the children, played with our cousins and brothers and sisters. Since the society wasn't as mobile then, many relatives lived in close proximity and had to travel shorter distances. This condition made it possible for more individuals to congregate. I see the same sort of caring shown today. In fact, I can recognize that it takes more effort now than ever before, because of the long distances, ambiguous work schedules, and various kinds of travel we must employ and juggle, as we prepare to reach our destination. While continuing on my flight, my happiness was marred and my joy became mixed with sadness. Many fellow passengers looked stressed and tired after working all day and then rushing to catch their plane. I could tell, that although many seemed to be well off, financially, others looked as if it took their last dollar to buy a ticket. Yet they did it. Why? Because the people desired to be with their loved ones over the holiday. They felt it was worth all the time and exertion they might experience. Aside from the fact that Thanksgiving is the holiday to give thanks, it reaches much further. Other than a big meal, and a verbal show of thanks, I wondered how many hosts and hostesses of the event and meal gave thanks for those that attended their festivities. Did they understand the love and work that can go into the plans of those that must travel, far, to be with, maybe, only one other person or friend?

As I smelled the scrumptious turkey roasting outside on the grill, I thought about how fortunate I was to have a place to dine. I stopped to realize the immense blessing I was given. To simply be wanted by another was enough to make any Thanksgiving Day a coveted one. The offering of food is definitely wonderful and tasty, but it is the sharing of whatever is available that makes the difference. It is the breaking of bread together and the key word is "together." We need to remember that our love should be shown all year, though, because one day isn't enough. Christian Scripture tells us to "Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God's will for you in Jesus Christ" 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18.