Love God, work hard, rest well

Recently, and quite unexpectedly, my regular routine of the day was interrupted by a reunion with a friend who lives and works on the other side of the world. Though we did wonder how either of us are old enough to have children attending college, our conversations picked up as if no time had passed.

If you think back over your life, there are some people who have meant the most to you. People whom you hold within your heart. People who you would say, "My life is better because they are in my life." Keeping people in your heart is how Paul describes how he felt about the men and women of the Philippian church. In the letter, he describes both his passion for the church and his desire for their love to grow and grow beyond all expectation.

Relationships filtered through the Christian faith are ones that have a firm grip both on love and gospel truth. One cannot be elevated above the other. Both must be applied equally.

I have sat with others sorting out their relationship refusing to tell the one they love the truth out of fear they will no longer be loved. Love without truth perpetuates harm. At the same time, others elevate truth over love. They may say, "This is the truth, it doesn't matter how you feel, toe the line." Truth without love is heartless. Love without truth is emotionally chaotic. Neither is what God desires. Truth and love must both be gripped firmly.