Love came down at Christmas

By Tyler Tankersley

When I was a kid, my brother and I would fight a lot. They would begin verbally, but we generally would end up on the floor tussling and trying to hit one another. If my father caught us in the midst of one of these brouhahas, he would pull us apart and say, "Hey. You're brothers. Act like it." Dad never had to define for us what it meant to be a brother; we just knew we weren't acting like brothers.

It is in that spirit the apostle Paul wrote the letter we now call 1 Corinthians. The early Christian church in the Greek city of Corinth was a really unhealthy community. From the letter we know that this church had unwise teachers, dysfunctional marriages, a penchant for suing one another, imbalanced worship practices and constant conflict.

That is the turbulent context to which Paul writes these famous words: "Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude." (1 Cor. 13:4-5). Most of the time we hear 1 Corinthians 13 it is at weddings. But Paul is not talking about fluffy, romantic love when writing 1 Corinthians 13. He is writing to a church embroiled with conflict. 1 Corinthians 13 is not about love between engaged lovers, and it's not even about the love between God and humanity; 1 Corinthians 13 is about the love that is supposed to exist within a community. Paul is essentially saying: "Hey, you're a church. Act like it."