Louis Lorimier's death and consequences to the city, Part 2

After Louis and Charlotte Lorimier moved to Cape Girardeau in 1793 from the Ste. Genevieve area, they built their home near a spring overlooking the Mississippi River. It became known as the Red House.

Sarah Bollinger Daughtery, daughter of George Frederick Bollinger, remembered visiting their home and recalled the design of it. In 2003 a replica of the Red House was built near the original site and is today open to the public. She also had a memory of a significant elm tree. Among Louis Houck's papers, a drawing was found with her inscription: "This very large elm tree stood on the bank of the river in front of the Lorimier house. The Indians set up their wigwams in its shade and the squaws slung their papoose cradles in the branches."

As commandant at Cape Girardeau, Lorimier was the Spanish administrator for the influx of French, German and American immigrants moving into the district. Besides constructing flour mills, Lorimier acquired a license from the Spanish to operate a ferry.

After the U.S. purchased Louisiana from the French, Capt. Amos Stoddard, an emissary from President Thomas Jefferson, visited Lorimier to ask his assistance, knowing that Lorimier had not had good feelings about the Americans in the past. Lorimier agreed.

In early May 1804, Lewis and Clark, traveling to St. Louis for the Corps of Discovery, landed at Cape Girardeau on their keelboat. Lewis visited Lorimier as he was attending a horse race. It is from Merriweather Lewis' Journal we have the description of Lorimier: dark skin and eyes with a long braid that reached his knees. George Drouillard of their crew visited with his Uncle Lorimier before rejoining the party in St. Louis.