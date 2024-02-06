Louis François Largeau: Lorimier’s first secretary, assistant

Prior to the arrival of Bartholo-mew Cousin, Louis Lorimier employed another talented Frenchman as his secretary. Louis François Largeau was born near Montreal in 1736, the son of Jacques Largeau, dit Saint-Jacques and his wife, Marie-Anne Gastineau, dit Duchêne. He received a comprehensive education, evidenced by his skills as a scribe and accountant.

Lorimier’s father Claude Nicholas employed Largeau in his trading business with Indigenous peoples, and Largeau accompanied Lorimiers to the Ohio country in 1769. There, they established a post at the confluence of Loramie Creek and Great Miami River. Louis depended on Largeau as an aide and left him in charge when he traveled.

During one of these times, a detachment of American militia under Benjamin Logan attacked Lorimier’s trading post in December 1782. The post received little warning, but Largeau managed to escape with Lorimier’s son Guillaume "William" and others.

Financial ruin resulted when raiders burned Lorimier’s post. He moved, first to Vincennes, Indiana, and in 1787 to Big Shawnee Spring on Saline Creek in Ste. Genevieve County. Lorimier continued rebuilding his trading business, but raids by Osage parties increased in the early 1790s. He moved south to the "old Cape" north of present-day Cape Rock Park by 1793.