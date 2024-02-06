Lots of recipes for apple season

Apple season is upon us, and unlike peach season, it appears there will be a plentiful crop. We missed so many good recipes for peaches, but I can already see we'll be making that up in apple recipes this fall.

Whether you are using fresh apples, apple butter, apple cider or applesauce, the aroma that comes away from a fresh baked item seems to smell like fall has arrived.

Today I am sharing a few apple recipes using various forms of apples to kick off the season. I hope you enjoy the delightful crop and make many good treats from it.

Fresh Apple Cake

One of my favorite apple recipes is the Fresh Apple Cake recipe given to my mother by Joyce Newton from McClure, Illinois. Mom and Joyce were good friends for many years, and Joyce was a wonderful baker who made so many delicious treats. She was generous and shared so many nice things with our family, when we lived on our rural McClure farm. Her apple cake is worth trying. Mom used to make it quite often during the fall, and it would not last long.

4 cups apples, peeled and sliced as for pie

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup oil

2 eggs, well beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups flour, spooned into cup

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 generous cup pecans, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan.

Mix the sugar, oil and eggs until creamed. Add vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and add to wet mixture. Stir in the apples and nuts.

Turn into a greased and floured 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or just until done when tested.

Remove from oven and top with the following topping.

Apple Cake Topping:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 stick butter

1 (5 ounce) can evaporated milk

1/3 cup flaked coconut

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Combine in a saucepan the sugar, butter and evaporated milk. Cook together for five minutes.

After it has cooked for five minutes, add in the coconut, pecans and vanilla.

Pour this mixture over the warm cake and spread evenly. Broil under broiler until browned and bubbly, being very careful not to let it burn.

Source: The original source is unknown and was given to our family many years ago.

Apple Pie Filling

Make this incredible apple pie filling when you are ready to make a pie, tart, cake or any Fall dessert. This easy pie filling can be canned or frozen for later and is so much better than store bought! You'll want to have 12-ounce canning jars ready or ziptop freezer bags.

8 medium apples

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup water

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Peel, core, and chop or slice apples.

Add the butter and cinnamon to a large skillet and melt over medium heat. Add the apples, brown sugar, water and salt; stir to combine. Cover the pan and cook for about five minutes or until the apples have started to soften.

In a small bowl combine the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water. Add to the cooked apples and stir. Continue to cook until thickened making sure the apples are soft but not mushy, about one minute. Cool completely.

Store in canning jars or freeze in plastic bags. This mixture will fill four 12-ounce jars.

Canning instructions:

Use clean, sterilized canning jars (sterilize jars in a dishwasher or by pouring boiling water in the clean jars).

Leave 1-inch of space at the top of your jar.

Wipe the rim of the jars before putting the lid on. Tighten the ring firmly.

Boil in a water bath according to USDA for 25 minutes.

When time is done, turn off heat and let jars remain in the boiling water for five minutes before removing.

Let jars cool for 12 hours before removing rings.

Clean jars to remove any sticky residue. Rings should be removed for washing.

Make sure jars are sealed. Label and date jars.

Store sealed jars in a cool, dark place for up to 18 months.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/apple-pie-filling-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0ElXakxdmnOyGAw5Ipey4jRrdrh_i6KOVBCPsUjqSOFVdQk08PM-MXVkA

Apple Butter Sugar Cookies

Need an easy, last-minute dessert? These delicious Apple Butter Sugar Cookies are soft and chewy, and the apple butter frosting is to die for! This a nice way to help use up last year's jar of apple butter before you purchase more this fall.

Sugar Cookies:

1 cup butter, softened, 2 sticks

1/4 cup Musselman's Apple Butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

3 large egg yolks

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon almond extract

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Frosting:

4 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup Musselman's Apple Butter

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, cream butter, apple butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, egg yolks, vanilla and almond extract.

In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.

Add dry ingredients into wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Do not overmix.

Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for one hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a cookie scoop or ice cream scoop, scoop dough into balls about 2 tablespoons each, place onto prepared baking sheet. Put 1/4 cup of sugar and a pinch of salt in a dish. Stick the bottom of a glass in it. This is going to be your cookie press. Firmly press it into the center of your dough ball. You want your dough to spill out over the sides of the glass. If there is a lip it's even better. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Let cool before frosting.

Make the frosting: In a medium-sized bowl, mix powdered sugar, apple butter, melted butter and vanilla extract together until combined. Frost cooled cookies and sprinkle with fall colored and themed sprinkles.

Source: www.deliciouslysprinkled.com/apple-butter-sugar-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3gpkny0-uMpqzVJEC-znsJh9efUAdMgvYuTBVf5Z15823xmVl9WpfKE_0

Caramel Apple Toffee Cake

If you're looking for decadent caramel dessert, this Caramel Apple Toffee Cake is it. We start with a homemade spiced sheet cake smothered with a layer of sweet apples and toffee bits. Just after it comes out of the oven, it becomes a poke cake, and we drizzle caramel sauce all over it. But wait, we're still not done ... next, we top it with fluffy whipped cream, even more caramel and more toffee!

2 cups all-purpose flour*

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup Dixie Crystals Extra Fine Granulated Sugar

1/2 cup Dixie Crystals Light Brown Sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup whole milk

1 can (20 ounce) can apple pie filling, diced

1 1/2 cups toffee chips, divided

1 1/4 cups caramel sauce, divided

1 (16 ounce) whipped cream topping or CrÃ¨me Chantilly

*Spoon and Sweep method: Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Set aside.