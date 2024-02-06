Lots of recipes for apple season

Apple season is upon us, and unlike peach season, it appears there will be a plentiful crop. We missed so many good recipes for peaches, but I can already see we'll be making that up in apple recipes this fall.
Whether you are using fresh apples, apple butter, apple cider or applesauce, the aroma that comes away from a fresh baked item seems to smell like fall has arrived.
Today I am sharing a few apple recipes using various forms of apples to kick off the season. I hope you enjoy the delightful crop and make many good treats from it.
One of my favorite apple recipes is the Fresh Apple Cake recipe given to my mother by Joyce Newton from McClure, Illinois. Mom and Joyce were good friends for many years, and Joyce was a wonderful baker who made so many delicious treats. She was generous and shared so many nice things with our family, when we lived on our rural McClure farm. Her apple cake is worth trying. Mom used to make it quite often during the fall, and it would not last long.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan.
Mix the sugar, oil and eggs until creamed. Add vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and add to wet mixture. Stir in the apples and nuts.
Turn into a greased and floured 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or just until done when tested.
Remove from oven and top with the following topping.
Apple Cake Topping:
Combine in a saucepan the sugar, butter and evaporated milk. Cook together for five minutes.
After it has cooked for five minutes, add in the coconut, pecans and vanilla.
Pour this mixture over the warm cake and spread evenly. Broil under broiler until browned and bubbly, being very careful not to let it burn.
Source: The original source is unknown and was given to our family many years ago.
Make this incredible apple pie filling when you are ready to make a pie, tart, cake or any Fall dessert. This easy pie filling can be canned or frozen for later and is so much better than store bought! You'll want to have 12-ounce canning jars ready or ziptop freezer bags.
Peel, core, and chop or slice apples.
Add the butter and cinnamon to a large skillet and melt over medium heat. Add the apples, brown sugar, water and salt; stir to combine. Cover the pan and cook for about five minutes or until the apples have started to soften.
In a small bowl combine the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water. Add to the cooked apples and stir. Continue to cook until thickened making sure the apples are soft but not mushy, about one minute. Cool completely.
Store in canning jars or freeze in plastic bags. This mixture will fill four 12-ounce jars.
Canning instructions:
Use clean, sterilized canning jars (sterilize jars in a dishwasher or by pouring boiling water in the clean jars).
Leave 1-inch of space at the top of your jar.
Wipe the rim of the jars before putting the lid on. Tighten the ring firmly.
Boil in a water bath according to USDA for 25 minutes.
When time is done, turn off heat and let jars remain in the boiling water for five minutes before removing.
Let jars cool for 12 hours before removing rings.
Clean jars to remove any sticky residue. Rings should be removed for washing.
Make sure jars are sealed. Label and date jars.
Store sealed jars in a cool, dark place for up to 18 months.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/apple-pie-filling-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0ElXakxdmnOyGAw5Ipey4jRrdrh_i6KOVBCPsUjqSOFVdQk08PM-MXVkA
Need an easy, last-minute dessert? These delicious Apple Butter Sugar Cookies are soft and chewy, and the apple butter frosting is to die for! This a nice way to help use up last year's jar of apple butter before you purchase more this fall.
Sugar Cookies:
Frosting:
In a large bowl, cream butter, apple butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, egg yolks, vanilla and almond extract.
In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.
Add dry ingredients into wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Do not overmix.
Shape dough into a disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for one hour.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a cookie scoop or ice cream scoop, scoop dough into balls about 2 tablespoons each, place onto prepared baking sheet. Put 1/4 cup of sugar and a pinch of salt in a dish. Stick the bottom of a glass in it. This is going to be your cookie press. Firmly press it into the center of your dough ball. You want your dough to spill out over the sides of the glass. If there is a lip it's even better. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges begin to brown. Let cool before frosting.
Make the frosting: In a medium-sized bowl, mix powdered sugar, apple butter, melted butter and vanilla extract together until combined. Frost cooled cookies and sprinkle with fall colored and themed sprinkles.
Source: www.deliciouslysprinkled.com/apple-butter-sugar-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3gpkny0-uMpqzVJEC-znsJh9efUAdMgvYuTBVf5Z15823xmVl9WpfKE_0
If you're looking for decadent caramel dessert, this Caramel Apple Toffee Cake is it. We start with a homemade spiced sheet cake smothered with a layer of sweet apples and toffee bits. Just after it comes out of the oven, it becomes a poke cake, and we drizzle caramel sauce all over it. But wait, we're still not done ... next, we top it with fluffy whipped cream, even more caramel and more toffee!
*Spoon and Sweep method: Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together both sugars. Add butter and vegetable oil, stirring to combine. Add eggs, sour cream, and vanilla extract, whisk till smooth. Add flour mixture, alternating with milk, whisking until smooth.
Pour 1/2 of the batter into prepared baking dish. Spread top of batter with apple pie filling and sprinkle with 1 cup toffee chips. Pour remaining batter on top and spread to the edges with a spatula. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the cake is golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Remove cake from the oven. While still hot, poke holes in the top of the cake with a fork or straw. Pour 1 cup caramel sauce over the top.
Allow cake to cool completely, about 45 minutes. Top with whipped cream topping, drizzle with remaining caramel sauce and sprinkle with toffee chips.
Serve immediately or cover cake and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Source: www.dixiecrystals.com/recipes/caramel-apple-toffee-cake?utm_source=The%20Novice%20Chef&utm_medium=Blog%20%2B%20Social&utm_campaign=Caramel%20Apple%20Toffee%20Cake
Cookie Dough:
Caramel Cream Cheese Spread:
Toppings:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease a 9-inch springform pan then press all of the cookie dough down till it covers the bottom of the pan. Bake for 22 minutes. *If you are looking for a thinner crust use half of the tube of cookie dough and bake it for about 14 minutes*
Take the pan out of the oven and let it cool for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes remove the springform pan and move it to the fridge so that it can get cold.
In a stand mixer, mix together the cream cheese, vanilla extract, caramel, and powdered sugar until combined. Then, pour in the heavy whipping cream and mix until stiff peaks form. Put it in the fridge until you are ready to assemble.
Dice the green apple and chop the Twix bar.
Take the cookie and cream cheese spread out of the fridge and start assembling. Layer all of the caramel cream cheese spread on top of the cookie. Then, top it with the diced apples and Twix bar pieces. Drizzle with caramel sauce and serve!
Source: www.myheavenlyrecipes.com/caramel-apple-dessert-pizza/
Apple cider pound cake is a rich buttery treat infused with festive flavor. Perfect for dessert or as sweet breakfast or snack, you'll love making and eating this yummy recipe!
For The Pound Cake:
For The Glaze:
Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper, with excess hanging over on each side. This will help you remove the pound cake after baking. Set aside.
Add the softened butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer, and cream together until the mixture's light and fluffy. Add the cracked eggs, one at a time, to the mixture, beating until completely incorporated after each egg is added.
In a separate mixing bowl, add the remaining dry ingredients and whisk them together until combined. Add some of the dry mixture, followed by the cider, mixing well after each addition until they're all evenly combined.
Spray the parchment paper lined loaf pan liberally with nonstick cooking spray, and then transfer the batter to the pan. After you've added the batter, drop the baking pan on the counter 1-2 times to force any air bubbles to the surface.
Bake the pound cake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes, or until a butter knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let the cake cool for 10-15 minutes. Run a clean knife around any sides touching the loaf pan to release, then pull up on the parchment paper flaps to cleanly remove the cake from the pan.
Transfer the cake to a wire cooling rack, and let it rest until cooled completely.
Making The Glaze: Add the powdered sugar and cider to a mixing bowl. Whisk them together until the mixture is smooth and evenly combined.
Pour the glaze evenly out over the completely cooled cake.
Let the glaze set up, then slice and serve.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/apple-cider-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3i18qJNH5RP54ETtapjWat7WzCy7s4L5Trpx4qiy5kM0iHoULpQcytNiA
This Upside Down Apple Cake is layered with a brown sugar, pecan and apple topping, baked until golden brown then flipped over for a light, fluffy and glazed cake!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or a baking spray.
In a medium size bowl, mix the melted butter, brown sugar and pecans until combined. Pour into the prepared baking dish and spread around until evenly covered.
Next, layer the apple pieces in an even single layer on top of the brown sugar mixture.
In a large mixing bowl, mix the cake mix, eggs, water, oil and apple pie spice until combined.
Gently pour over this cake batter evenly over the apples in the baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until the cake is set, edges are pulled off and when inserting a toothpick on the top layer it comes out clean.
Let the cake sit for 10-15 minutes. Take a thin knife and release the cake from the edges.
Very carefully flip the cake into a serving platter. Slice and enjoy. Top with some vanilla ice cream, if preferred.
Notes: This recipe works best with sliced apple and not diced apples. Use any of your favorite baking apple (Gala, Granny Smith or Golden Delicious work best.) Pecans can be swapped for walnuts if you'd like. Flip this on a large serving platter or baking pan. You can use white cake or a homemade yellow cake for this recipe.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/upside-down-apple-cake/#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
