Lost children live on at refuge

CORNVILLE, Ariz. -- Strips of fabric rain like multicolored tickertape from a tree, remnants of a child's favorite shirt or sock or pillowcase. Little medallions stamped with names of the dead twinkle in the breeze. In a grotto, the brokenhearted have clipped prayer cards to branches, left objects including a baseball and a toy truck, and painted dozens of stones memorializing someone gone too soon.

For Andy, "My Twin Forever." For Monica, "Loved Forever." For Jade, "Forever One Day Old."

Mourning people from around the globe have made this patch of farmland a capital of grief. The world turns away from stories like theirs because it's too hard to imagine burying a child. But here, the names of the dead can be spoken and the pain of loss can be shown. No one turns away.

"Their grief can be seen and heard and held," says Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers that led to the creation of Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona. "No one's trying to change their feelings."

Cacciatore was a mother of three in a customer service job when her daughter Cheyenne died. Long after she closed the lid to the tiny pink casket, the grief consumed her. She'd sob for hours and withered to 90 lbs. She didn't want to live.

"Every cell in my body aches," she wrote in her journal at the time. "Smiling hurts now. Most everything hurts some days, even breathing."

Cacciatore was consumed with understanding the abyss of heartache she inhabited. But counseling and bereavement groups were as disappointing as the body of research she found on traumatic loss.

So she set out on twin paths for answers: Enrolling in college for the first time, focusing her studies on grief, and starting a support group and foundation for others like her.

Today, Cacciatore is a professor at Arizona State University and a counselor with a devoted following. Her paths have converged on the farm, intertwining academic research with tender support.

As plans for the farm took shape before its opening five years ago, Cacciatore was reminded of the depths of her grief, when her two dogs remained by her side even when her pain was too much for many friends. She decided to fill Selah with animals, many of them rescued from abuse and neglect.