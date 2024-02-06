Losing the people? Then change the rules

Court packing -- the attempt to enlarge the size of the Supreme Court for short-term political purposes -- used to be a dirty word in the history of American jurisprudence.

The tradition of a nine-person Supreme Court is now 153 years old. The last attempt to expand it for political gain was President Franklin Roosevelt's failed effort in 1937. FDR's gambit was so blatantly political that even his overwhelming Democratic majority in Congress rebuffed him.

Yet now "court packing" is a law school cause celebre. It is hailed as a supposedly quick fix to reverse the current 5-4 conservative majority.

Recently, a rough draft of an opinion purportedly overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion in all 50 states was leaked to the media by someone inside the court.

That insider leak of a draft opinion was a first in the modern history of the Supreme Court. It violated all court protocols. Yet it was met with stunning approval from the American Left.

The leaker either intended to create a preemptive public backlash against the purported court majority in the hope that one or two justices might cave and switch under pressure -- or to gin up the progressive base to fend off a likely disaster in the November midterm elections.

The recent leak, however, is consistent with a left-wing assault on the Court that has intensified over the last five years. Democrats have gone ballistic ever since former presidents George W. Bush and especially Donald Trump's appointees solidified a conservative majority.

During Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in 2018, protesters stormed the Senate chambers in protest. The Left rallied behind the now-convicted felon Michael Avenatti, who publicized crazy, wildly untrue charges about a teenage Kavanagh.

Later in spring 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whipped up a protest crowd right in front of the Supreme Court. He directly threatened justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

What exactly did Schumer mean by "you will pay the price" or "you won't know what hit you?"

Who or what would hit the two justices -- and how exactly?

But it is not just the court the Left is targeting. Long-standing institutions and even constitutional directives are now fair game.

At the 2020 funeral of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., former President Barack Obama crudely proposed bringing in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. as states -- and with them likely four left-wing senators.