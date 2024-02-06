L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from skin products

L'Oreal's decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever on Thursday. It is among several companies that have been the target of criticism in the wake of Floyd's death following his arrest in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, L'Oreal tweeted it "stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind. ... Speaking out is worth it." The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company's business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

English model Munroe Bergdorf notably accused the beauty brand of hypocrisy for firing her three years ago. Bergdorf was sacked as L'Oreal UK's first openly transgender model in 2017 for decrying "the racial violence of white people."