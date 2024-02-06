All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJune 29, 2020
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from skin products
PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words such as "whitening" from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States. The company said in a statement Saturday it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products."...
Associated Press
The L'Oreal logo is seen May 23, 2012, at the 65th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
The L'Oreal logo is seen May 23, 2012, at the 65th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.Francois Mori ~ Associated Press, file

PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words such as "whitening" from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The company said in a statement Saturday it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

L'Oreal's decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever on Thursday. It is among several companies that have been the target of criticism in the wake of Floyd's death following his arrest in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, L'Oreal tweeted it "stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind. ... Speaking out is worth it." The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company's business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

English model Munroe Bergdorf notably accused the beauty brand of hypocrisy for firing her three years ago. Bergdorf was sacked as L'Oreal UK's first openly transgender model in 2017 for decrying "the racial violence of white people."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy