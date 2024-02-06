Looks like a little wasp

By Aaron Horrell
There are more than a thousand species of Tachinid Fly described in North America. Many of them look like flies. Some of them, like the one I have photographed here walking on a pumpkin, resemble little wasps.
Some tachinid flies will parasitize other insects, such as corn borer worms, by laying an egg inside the insect's body. When the egg hatches, the tachinid fly larvae will eat its way out of its host.
Adult tachinid flies have stiff hair-like bristles on their abdomens.
