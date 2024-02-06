My husband and I congratulated ourselves on having all our windows washed for fall. To do this we had to raise all our window blinds, or take them down. I was stunned by what I recognized. My, that which was behind the shades was much prettier and eye-catching than our usual window coverings! I had failed, to be so observant in the past, of that mind-boggling gift. But in seeing the beautiful outdoors, I realized God makes his presence known in subtle ways. If we but stop and ponder the miraculous, that often defies definition, we'll feel and experience the awesomeness of God's voice.
Seeing the wonderful changes and beauty of the seasons takes away, perhaps the fear and distaste of what it may bring -- often the shocking cold of winter and sometimes the scorching rays of summer.
Our house, although it's filled with windows, had begun to look dark inside. I had neglected to notice the absence of light until recently because I have always placed curtains and shades over the windows --f or privacy, beauty and to shield against various weather conditions. It was not until recently, when I began pulling the curtains and window shades aside each morning to let light enter, that I paid attention to the beautiful landscape right outside my kitchen window.
As autumn sleepily progresses in its journey, I'm especially noticing the stunning colors of the leaves strutting their clothes. As I look at the trees outside my windows -- the rust, yellow, brown and shades of burnt green; I delight in the beauty of it. I don't need to buy a painting of natural phenomena to possess one. No, I merely need open the curtains and shades to see a permanent one that changes with the seasons. No man-made copy can match its view. I merely need to keep looking outside my window and see what only God can create.
Well-known Christian author Henri Nouwen says in his meditation "Being Sisters and Brothers of Nature," "Yes, we have to love the fields full of wheat, the snowcapped mountains, the roaring seas, the wild and tame animals, the huge redwoods, and the little daisies. Everything in creation belongs, with us to the large family of God" (Taken from "Bread for the Journey").
Being aware of the beauty around us lifts our spirits and encourages us to keep on going. It arouses one to face each new day with the promise to do better than yesterday, and start all over again. If you are feeling lonely, a condition that many experience before the onset of winter, take a walk down the road or street. Glance at and ponder nature as it lines up and poses, as you pass by. Watch a tiny bird prancing around and looking for its food. The bird knows he/she will find a morsel and they don't seem to worry. Everything is in God's hands. "Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns and yet your heavenly Father feeds them" (Matthew 26). Just viewing the tiny creatures causes us to think of something other than what's bothering us.
Quite a lot of deer reside around our home. Although they disturb the plants that are growing in yards, sometimes, and they can be hazardous to traffic; they add an indescribable beauty and strength. Many show no fear as they graze in the outskirts of wooded areas and bravely venture into the adjoining fields. Those animals display an aura of innocence. They too trust in God.
If you look for something beautiful, you can find it. Even if you live near an unsightly environment or object, look for something good on which to focus -- a bird, tree, or a flower growing nearby.
I still have not lowered our shades and curtains and the weather's getting colder, for I am not ready, yet, to stop enjoying "just looking right outside my windows."
