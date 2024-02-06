My husband and I congratulated ourselves on having all our windows washed for fall. To do this we had to raise all our window blinds, or take them down. I was stunned by what I recognized. My, that which was behind the shades was much prettier and eye-catching than our usual window coverings! I had failed, to be so observant in the past, of that mind-boggling gift. But in seeing the beautiful outdoors, I realized God makes his presence known in subtle ways. If we but stop and ponder the miraculous, that often defies definition, we'll feel and experience the awesomeness of God's voice.

Seeing the wonderful changes and beauty of the seasons takes away, perhaps the fear and distaste of what it may bring -- often the shocking cold of winter and sometimes the scorching rays of summer.

Our house, although it's filled with windows, had begun to look dark inside. I had neglected to notice the absence of light until recently because I have always placed curtains and shades over the windows --f or privacy, beauty and to shield against various weather conditions. It was not until recently, when I began pulling the curtains and window shades aside each morning to let light enter, that I paid attention to the beautiful landscape right outside my kitchen window.

As autumn sleepily progresses in its journey, I'm especially noticing the stunning colors of the leaves strutting their clothes. As I look at the trees outside my windows -- the rust, yellow, brown and shades of burnt green; I delight in the beauty of it. I don't need to buy a painting of natural phenomena to possess one. No, I merely need open the curtains and shades to see a permanent one that changes with the seasons. No man-made copy can match its view. I merely need to keep looking outside my window and see what only God can create.