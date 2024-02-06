Looking for the right tree

Have you ever shook a tree to allow the delicious goodies to fall on the ground? Maybe the fruit was still somewhat green and stuck to the branches more tenaciously. We had to be patient and wait, even though we felt we must hurry. We climbed the tree and we shook even harder. Still it yielded no fruit, yet. We finally gave up and tried another tree, rather than wait for the fruit to ripen in its own time. We looked in another field, in another location. There, the time was right and there was more ripe fruit, hanging from it. All we had to do was to gently move the limbs, and watch the goodies fall easily from that tree. with little effort from us. However those trees were scarce, and we had to search avidly hard to find them. They supplied riches with little work from us. "That's easy," we thought, so we kept searching for another, just right tree -- one that dropped its treasures with no waiting or labor from us. We stayed on the lower branches to get our reward, effortlessly. When we were forced to climb to higher branches on the tree to get the luscious reward, we walked away. We wiped our sweaty brow and began our scavenger hunt again, leaving the rest of the harvest behind -- before our basket was filled.

"I know there's an easier way, somewhere. I've just got to keep looking," I said. After continuing to look for another, ready to pick plant, one requiring little or no effort, we went on to another, and another, looking for the bounty to release its hold and fall in our laps while we merely sat and waited. "But it had better mature quickly," we thought. Again, we were impatient.

We grew tired of waiting and walked on back to our own home and the fields, where we, too, grew fruit. Our fruits was hanging over-ripe from our own trees. We had given up and left our original attempt at growing fruit. Rather than being able to harvest what our plants had produced, they were no longer fit for consumption. Our impatience and lust for ease found in another greener pasture, caused us to fail in reaping the rewards coming from the groundwork we had laid in our own fields in the beginning. Our new course of action was up to us. Would we learn and grow from the experience, or give up.