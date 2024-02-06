Looking at each day as your first

"This woman at the desk said, "I used to become tired of my daily routine, here, so I decided to pretend as if each day was my first day at work! It has made all the difference in the world. I've discovered that when I come into work each day with that attitude, my job is always exciting. There is something new every day because. I never know who I'm going to meet or what is coming up. Now, I don't become bored or like I'm making no difference. Rather, I come in with excitement and expectation of what's going to happen today. I look for things to appreciate about our patients and their loved ones. My job, now, is like coming to a new and special position every day.

Wow! I exclaimed to myself, we could all use that information by relating it to everything we attempt. There are dozens of ways we can make our lives more interesting and tolerable by adopting various techniques that we can think of, ourselves. Since Thanksgiving Day has just passed, my thoughts turned to thoughts of that holiday -- a holiday whose importance seems to be pushed into the background, in lieu, of the upcoming holiday of Christmas. Thanksgiving is a time when we step back and think of our many blessings, and hopefully, our thoughts turn to, especially, the appreciation of others. A person told me that she calls, by phone, many of those for whom she's thankful -- for their love and friendship. I stopped and tried to meditate on ways I could do something similar. Sometimes we forget that friends, relatives, and people, in general, are blessings. Although many might seem more like crosses to bear, than blessings, those individuals serve a necessary purpose in our lives. Sometimes those who are more challenging, teach us most. We can learn that although some choose to commit acts that are undesirable, the individuals are human beings, made and loved by God. We aren't to judge them! We can see the good in them, each day, rather than remembering what they've done in the past.

Life is full of new beginnings so "Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." (1 Thessalonians 5:18)