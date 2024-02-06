Long road to short cuts: One-handed barber overcomes adversity

"It was really hard for me to work all the time or be around people," Reid said. "I was still dealing with being different. It wasn't too far removed. Now it's been over 20 years, but at the time it was like four or five years."

The turning point came when Reid was doing subcontracting roofing work for a friend, who allowed him to work off the payment of a car he sold to him cheaply. He had $500 in his pocket when another friend offered to pay gas money to drive him and a girlfriend to Cape Girardeau to visit the woman's mother.

"I didn't know much about Missouri, period, let alone Cape Girardeau," Reid said. "I always say everything happens for a reason. It was just a way of guiding me to go where I was supposed to go because I was lost at the time."

Reid did so, and on the visit noticed the lower cost of living. He also received a room-and-board offer from the mother, Jonnie Bridges, if he wanted to give the town a try.

He returned to Joliet and said he had an epiphany moment a week later in a hotel room, where he was staying.

"I was like, 'Man, I've got to try something different,'" Reid said. "I think that was the moment where I was like, 'Man, I'm tired of being depressed all the time or thinking the world owes me something. Oh, man, I got hit by a train. I got a bad deal, you need to give me something.' That was my attitude. I think I was about 23 when it finally clicked to like, 'Hey, this is not what I want to keep doing. I'm walking around feeling sorry for myself, and it's causing me not to go anywhere or do anything or be anything.'"

He moved to Cape Girardeau in February of 2004, and a hair-fashion school, the Cape Girardeau School of Beauty Culture, on Broadway caught his eye on a stroll around town months later.

"I just happened to go for a walk to see if I could find a different job, get into school, do something, just to explore the town a little bit, and I walked by the barber school and was like, 'Hey, I like to cut hair,'" Reid said.

He got an application, filled it out and returned the next day. Upon his return, he was told a student due to graduate in a couple weeks wanted to speak with him.

The student was Aubrey Daniel, who was paralyzed from the waist down. Daniel, the current owner of Fro Shapers, already had a shop lined up across the street. Reid said he was offered a chair at Daniel's then-place, "The Shop," if he completed the course and got his license.

"I think it was because he was facing, not the same challenges because I'm not paralyzed, but similar challenges as far as mentally and things we had to overcome to do what we were doing," Reid said. "I think he was more, I don't know, proud of me for even making an attempt to do this. And basically if I succeeded, he would reward me with a chair. He didn't know me at the time, and I didn't cut any hair for him. All he did was hear about me."

Reid completed the 1,000 hours of course work over seven months, then had to pass the boards in St. Louis, performing tasks before a panel. He was most nervous about being able to put perm rollers in hair, and was just hoping his grading on hair cutting would balance out some of the trickier requirements that he didn't see himself performing down the road.

"As far as cutting hair, I was pretty confident I could do it, but I was more worried about other people's confidence in me, than my own, at that time," Reid said. "It was more what will other people think, because I can get 100 barber licenses, but you still need someone to let you cut their hair. Barber licenses don't come equipped with customers. You know, 'Here's your first 100 customers, congratulations.' You still have to get people to sit down in your chair. So that was probably my biggest concern."

The customers have been coming, especially on days after a Cavalier loss. Reid said some of his clients like to "push his buttons" about LeBron.

"I don't like when he loses, but when he loses, people tend to want to come in and get a haircut from me," Reid said with a laugh.

He'll play along, pretending not to know who LeBron is or to even be a sports fan, ignoring his decor or the TV in the room tuned to ESPN.

It's his home, a world away from where he was.

"I like people," Reid said. "I talk to the people and talk about sports, life, anything, just what's going on with them. I like to be appreciated and making people look good, and just being able to interact with people again. Being a barber kind of helped me come out of that shell. It got me back to my real personality again. When I got hit by a train, I kind of shut down and went into a shell in a real, real dark place.

"I went through homelessness, depression, self-esteem issues, and barbering makes me feel important again. You know, like, regular, normal again, and I hadn't felt that way in years before I started cutting hair, or to be known for something other than having one hand. When I became a barber, I became 'Chuck the Barber' now, not 'Chuck the Guy with the One Hand.' You know what I'm saying? It gave me, like, a new identity. I enjoy it, and of course the money is not bad either. You get paid to do something I don't mind doing, and I like doing. I guess they say that's the best career to have if you get paid for doing something you like doing. And I definitely like cutting hair."

His father, a man Reid said should have turned his back on him but never did, passed away in 2014. Spiritual but not necessarily religious, Reid said he still receives daily pep talks from his dad.

Reid married his wife, Jarica, in 2010, and the couple has a 4-year-old son named Lindell, after the man who bought his son his first clippers and was his first customer.

"Dad kind of lit the spark," Reid said. "I didn't know that day that he was basically handing me my career, or my future, or how I would eventually provide for myself or my kids or my family. And now looking back, I know that's exactly what he did that day. His intentions might have been that he was just saving him some money from paying $50 for two haircuts. That day he actually started me on my career path I ended up choosing, and Aubrey gave me my first shot, and I can never forget that. That meant a lot."

As for where he was going as he walked along the tracks that day more than 22 years ago, he was taking a shortcut, one he always was told not to do, as he readied for his grandfather's funeral the next day.

"I was on my way to get a haircut," Reid said.

He's finally arrived at The Shop.

