Long journey: Man hikes 2,100 miles on the Appalachian Trail

Pat McMenamin took an unusual journey this year, in more ways than one.

McMenamin, 48, who at the beginning of 2017 was a criminal defense lawyer in Cape Girardeau, took a long look at his life and realized now was the time to do something he'd been wanting to undertake for 20 years: hike the Appalachian Trail, a grueling 2,100-mile trek through the Appalachian Mountain range, from Georgia to Maine.

He plans to move to Wisconsin with his girlfriend, and closed things up in Missouri before he began his trek.

"That coming to a head sort of seemed like an opportunity," McMenamin said.

He didn't just grab a backpack and a map, though. He prepared for weeks, selecting gear and equipment he thought would be vital to the trip.

Pat McMenamin strikes a celebratory pose at the Northern Terminus of the Appalachian Trail, the peak of Mount Katahdin. Submitted photo

"Some people start with a 60-pound pack," McMenamin said. "I thought I was doing pretty good, with a base weight of 35 pounds without food and water, but by the end I had it down to 22 pounds."

McMenamin said the weight makes a big difference, and it's kind of a strategic puzzle, deciding how much water to take and how much food to get.

There are opportunities to resupply, he said, in towns spaced about five to six days apart.

There are hostels along the trail too, he said.

Some people mail boxes to themselves, to post offices along the way, he added, but that wasn't the route he took.

Pat McMenamin pauses his trek for a photo at the halfway point on the Appalachian Trail. Submitted photo

Instead, McMenamin resupplied in towns about once a week, as few as possible, but with an eye to keeping himself both hydrated and fed.

He wound up with a digestive tract parasite because he wasn't using his water filtration system properly, he said.

The weather was a shocker too, he said. Even though he approached the trek knowing he'd face severe conditions, being caught in 200-mile-per-hour wind gusts was more than he expected.

Besides all of that, even ingesting up to 7,000 calories per day still wasn't enough to keep him from losing muscle weight toward the end, he said.

"I thought I would get stronger, as I'm a physically active guy, and that was true up to a point," McMenamin said. "It's a bell curve."

McMenamin said he did get stronger up to about the 1,000-mile mark, and then he got weaker.

"Guys will typically lose all upper body muscle," he said, referring to it as "T-rex syndrome." Some people do pushups to avoid it, but, he said, "The trail just burns all the muscle and fat off of you."

The last few hundred miles had some of the most breathtaking views, he said, but after six months and 2,100 miles, "it's just a grind trying to get across the finish line."

For the last 100 miles, in northern Maine, there's a stretch of wilderness without electricity or roads, really, McMenamin said, and the tallest mountain in Maine, Mount Katahdin, is part of that haul.

Part of the reason the hike is so grueling is the terrain, McMenamin said. Sharp rocks, twisted roots and loose dirt litter the trail, and besides that, he said, there aren't really any stretches that are easy going.

"I didn't think I was underestimating it," he said, until he was out there.

But McMenamin said none of that was the real focus of the journey.