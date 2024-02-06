Locating, learning and using sources is key to genealogy

Once you compile all the information you can at home or from relatives, you have to seek other information to confirm your ancestry. Such information is contained in a variety of sources in libraries, public record repositories, archives and various sites on the Internet.

Sources are like "containers" for information. As you progress through your family history research, you will use a wide range of sources. Many family historians fail to devote enough time to learning about these sources.

The origin of a record allows determination of the type of source in most cases. If we know the type of source, we can improve our ability to evaluate the reliability of the information. It may lead us to find original documents in some cases, and to strengthen conclusions about relationships.

Original sources are those generated at the time of the event; that is, the original form of the source. Examples include the original or digitized copies of deeds; birth, death or marriage certificates, or a photograph of an event. These comprise many of the records in public repositories and archives. Derivative sources are copies, translations or abstracts (include only key information); that is, sources generated from an original source. Compiled sources are those pieced together from a variety of sources, and often contain commentary, analysis and conclusions based on other sources. Examples are published genealogies and histories, most often found in libraries.

Sources provide evidence that relates to our questions on relationships. Direct evidence provides an answer by itself. For example, if our question is "Who is the father of Obadiah Jones?" and a deed of land partition states Obadiah is the son of John Jones, we have the answer to our question. Don't stop there, though! We have more to do. We need more research to know which John Jones or whether Obadiah is the correct individual. Direct evidence is not always correct, even if we do get an answer from it. People (and records) do make mistakes!

Indirect evidence allows for an answer when combined with at least one other piece of evidence. So, if there is a young Obadiah Jones and an older John Jones in a county, and no other candidates, the implication is a son-father relationship. Indirect evidence always requires evaluation in combination with other indirect evidence. We need other information such as church, land, probate or other sources to conclude this, however.