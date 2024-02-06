Locating family information using subscription newspaper sites

Although content of many newspapers is available on free sites, it may be necessary to use subscription services to access all digitized newspapers. If you subscribe to one or more of these sites, learn about their content before doing so. The sites vary in geographic coverage, and while there is overlap between subscription newspaper sites, each has at least some unique to that service. Subscription services may include only newspapers or may include other record types. Before you subscribe, check your local library to determine if they subscribe to that service.

The largest newspaper archive is newspapers.com, which contains over 24,400 newspapers and over 917 million pages. It is a subsidiary of Ancestry.com, which allows access to some content via an Ancestry subscription. The database has Basic and Publisher Extra subscription levels, and the latter allows access to over 670 million additional pages licensed from publishers. You can search using keywords or strings, browsing (by country, state, city and newspaper title) or by searching in individual newspapers. You can limit dates and geographic locations of newspapers if you use the keyword search. You can save clippings as jpg images or in pdf format, then append them to an Ancestry tree or download them. It is intuitive and user-friendly.

Genealogybank is a general genealogy subscription service that includes a U.S. newspaper database. A substantial percentage of the newspapers included are unique to it, although competitors are adding content over time. One advantage is there are many older newspapers -- only obituaries appear from most newer ones. It can be slower to search than the other options, and it is difficult to save clippings.

Another general genealogical database with newspapers is MyHeritage. Its largest collections are Australian newspapers and the newspapers that are available in Chronicling America, which I discussed last time. There are also some specialized newspaper collections, such as Quaker newspapers, and they also feature many European newspapers. MyHeritage is harder to search compared to Newspapers.com, and the search feature is not as flexible.