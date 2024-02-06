Located on State Highway K, Circle U Bar & Grill gets an A+

Writing for this column has taken me down roads I probably never would have traveled and that was the case this week as well. Most of the time, I was the only car on numbered county roads and lettered state highways as I drove a winding path to Sedgewickville, Missouri, which, according to the 2020 Census data, has a population of 191 people.
When Google told me I had arrived at Circle U Bar and Grill located at 2420 State Highway K, I didn't see a Circle U sign, but I figured the big building on the corner with the fluorescent OPEN sign had to be the place. There were two doors, and I picked the right one. I should have picked the left. I walked into a convenience store, and after my look of abject confusion, the lady at the register sent me through a short hall and into the restaurant part of Circle U.
The dining room was much bigger than I thought it would be. There is plenty of room here, but I sat at the bar because the footrest was a row of horseshoes and I thought that was cool. I was given a menu, and when I asked what kind of zero-calorie drinks were available, my server immediately answered, "Everything." I blinked at her, and she clarified, "We have Coke and Pepsi products." Oh, my goodness! I named my favorite diet soda and sure enough, she had it.
The menu was comprehensive. Just one page, it included appetizers, hot sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas, pizzas, cold sandwiches, desserts and salads. I was a bit overwhelmed by the variety, so I asked my server, who was now my fast friend because we were both chatty, for recommendations. She gave them, and I ordered three sandwiches and some fries, because leftovers are a blessing for the tired and reclusive. I was presented with a bacon cheeseburger (a safe choice but I had to try a popular burger), a BBQ sandwich with pimento (never met one I didn't like), and a Circle U McRib because oh heavens, can it really taste like a McRib? I had to know.
In a word, yes, yes it did taste like a McRib from McDonald's, complete with the little molded in rib-bone bumps. I would argue that Circle U's McRib was better, because it had more of a sear on the pork patty, lending it more flavor. If you're craving a McRib, you can find it here. Don't expect this to be the caviar of pork sandwiches, but it is completely satisfying.
My favorite sandwich of the day was the humble bacon cheeseburger, which is only humble because it is done often, but rarely well. However, this burger came out looking like a photo-op-ready advertising burger. You know the ones, with the veggies dewy fresh and bacon turned just so. Not only was it pretty, but the burger was delicious. Seasoned just right, not too salty for me, tender and with an absolutely required toasted bun. I mean, life is short people, toast your buns.
I was too full to try a dessert, even though the cinnamon rolls are insanely popular and were calling my name. Next time, for sure.
The best part of my trip to Sedgewickville was the people working at the place, though. Cheerful, helping each other in the kitchen, talkative and even a little silly, the three women working that day made me feel like a part of their circle. Not only that, but the one who cooked my food is one heck of a good cook. She churned out my odd food order in very little time, and it was all prepared with care and looked good when it hit my table. Circle U was definitely more than I expected to find in a town of fewer than 200 souls, and I am glad it is there, helping to anchor down the main intersection running through town. I have a deep and abiding love of small towns across the country, and I'm proud to say that I can add Sedgewickville to the list of towns I've eaten at.
Circle U has specials every day. Some days vary, but you can always find Tacos on Tuesday, a ribeye steak on Thursday and fish on Fridays. It sounds like Thursdays are particularly popular, and aren't you lucky, because today is that very day.
