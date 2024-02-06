Located on State Highway K, Circle U Bar & Grill gets an A+

Writing for this column has taken me down roads I probably never would have traveled and that was the case this week as well. Most of the time, I was the only car on numbered county roads and lettered state highways as I drove a winding path to Sedgewickville, Missouri, which, according to the 2020 Census data, has a population of 191 people.

When Google told me I had arrived at Circle U Bar and Grill located at 2420 State Highway K, I didn't see a Circle U sign, but I figured the big building on the corner with the fluorescent OPEN sign had to be the place. There were two doors, and I picked the right one. I should have picked the left. I walked into a convenience store, and after my look of abject confusion, the lady at the register sent me through a short hall and into the restaurant part of Circle U.

The dining room was much bigger than I thought it would be. There is plenty of room here, but I sat at the bar because the footrest was a row of horseshoes and I thought that was cool. I was given a menu, and when I asked what kind of zero-calorie drinks were available, my server immediately answered, "Everything." I blinked at her, and she clarified, "We have Coke and Pepsi products." Oh, my goodness! I named my favorite diet soda and sure enough, she had it.

The menu was comprehensive. Just one page, it included appetizers, hot sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas, pizzas, cold sandwiches, desserts and salads. I was a bit overwhelmed by the variety, so I asked my server, who was now my fast friend because we were both chatty, for recommendations. She gave them, and I ordered three sandwiches and some fries, because leftovers are a blessing for the tired and reclusive. I was presented with a bacon cheeseburger (a safe choice but I had to try a popular burger), a BBQ sandwich with pimento (never met one I didn't like), and a Circle U McRib because oh heavens, can it really taste like a McRib? I had to know.

In a word, yes, yes it did taste like a McRib from McDonald's, complete with the little molded in rib-bone bumps. I would argue that Circle U's McRib was better, because it had more of a sear on the pork patty, lending it more flavor. If you're craving a McRib, you can find it here. Don't expect this to be the caviar of pork sandwiches, but it is completely satisfying.