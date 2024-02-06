features September 20, 2019

Local women attend P.E.O. Sisterhood of Chapter BI convention

Susan Matthews, Chapter GV, Caruthersville, President of Missouri P.E.O. ; and Beverly Hahs, President of Chapter BI, Cape Girardeau at the Convention of the International chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Des Moines, Iowa. The convention celebrated 150 years of the philanthropic organization’s motivation of women’s education. Over the years, the organization has given $144 million to help more than 109,000 women achieve higher education.