featuresSeptember 20, 2019
Local women attend P.E.O. Sisterhood of Chapter BI convention
Susan Matthews, Chapter GV, Caruthersville, President of Missouri P.E.O. ; and Beverly  Hahs, President of Chapter BI, Cape Girardeau at the Convention of the International chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Des Moines, Iowa. The convention celebrated 150 years of the philanthropic organization’s motivation of women’s education. Over the years, the organization has given $144 million to help more than 109,000 women achieve higher education.
Beverly Hahs
Submitted by Beverly Hahs
Community

