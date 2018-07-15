Local trivia 7-15-18

This week's question:

Q: Who was the chief executive officer of Farmers & Merchants Bank here who announced his retirement in July 1968, after almost 30 with the bank?

A: Walter H. Oberheide.

Q: What 10-year-old Cape Girardeau boy spent the night of July 7, 1943, accidentally locked inside the Broadway Theater?

A: Walter Graham, son of Agnes Graham.

Q: With Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep declaring, "We've got the big daddy this time!", what emergency measure did the Cape Girardeau County Commission impose in light of the flooding Mississippi River on July 9, 1993?

A: The commission imposed a curfew in flooded areas of the county.