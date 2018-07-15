All sections
FeaturesJuly 14, 2018

Local trivia 7-15-18

This week's question: Q: Who was the chief executive officer of Farmers & Merchants Bank here who announced his retirement in July 1968, after almost 30 with the bank? A: Walter H. Oberheide. Q: What 10-year-old Cape Girardeau boy spent the night of July 7, 1943, accidentally locked inside the Broadway Theater?...

This week's question:

Q: Who was the chief executive officer of Farmers & Merchants Bank here who announced his retirement in July 1968, after almost 30 with the bank?

A: Walter H. Oberheide.

Q: What 10-year-old Cape Girardeau boy spent the night of July 7, 1943, accidentally locked inside the Broadway Theater?

A: Walter Graham, son of Agnes Graham.

Q: With Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep declaring, "We've got the big daddy this time!", what emergency measure did the Cape Girardeau County Commission impose in light of the flooding Mississippi River on July 9, 1993?

A: The commission imposed a curfew in flooded areas of the county.

Q: Who purchased the fire-damaged Idan-Ha Hotel on Broadway, as well as the Town House Motel on North Kingshighway, in July 1968?

A: R.D. Clayton of Sikeston, Missouri.

Q: Who was appointed special municipal judge in Cape Girardeau in July 1993 to handle cases Judge Edward Calvin was disqualified from hearing?

A: Paul V. Gilbert.

Previous question's answer

What restaurant opened its doors the first week of July 1968 at 801 Broadway in Cape Girardeau?

Shakey's Pizza Parlor

Story Tags
Community
