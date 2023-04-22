Local Trivia

This week's question

Q: Who was the featured soloist who performed with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Cape Girardeau on April 16, 1923?

A: Contralto Carolina Lazzari.

Q: How many teachers were hired in April 1923 to teach in Cape Girardeau's seven public schools the following school year?

A: 72.

Q: Who was selected to serve as manager of the Cape Girardeau Capahas in April 1948?

A: Donald "Diz" Anderson.

Q: The winners of the city flag contest were announced in April 1998. Who were they?

A: Samantha Roussel, 9, submitted the winning design for the children's flag, and Jim Parker, founder of the University Museum, submitted the adult flag design.

Q: Who received the 1973 Golden Deeds Award from the Cape Girardeau Exchange Club?