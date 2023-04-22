All sections
FeaturesApril 22, 2023

Local Trivia

This week's question Q: Who was the featured soloist who performed with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Cape Girardeau on April 16, 1923? A: Contralto Carolina Lazzari. Q: How many teachers were hired in April 1923 to teach in Cape Girardeau's seven public schools the following school year?...

This week's question

Q: Who was the featured soloist who performed with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Cape Girardeau on April 16, 1923?

A: Contralto Carolina Lazzari.

Q: How many teachers were hired in April 1923 to teach in Cape Girardeau's seven public schools the following school year?

A: 72.

Q: Who was selected to serve as manager of the Cape Girardeau Capahas in April 1948?

A: Donald "Diz" Anderson.

Q: The winners of the city flag contest were announced in April 1998. Who were they?

A: Samantha Roussel, 9, submitted the winning design for the children's flag, and Jim Parker, founder of the University Museum, submitted the adult flag design.

Q: Who received the 1973 Golden Deeds Award from the Cape Girardeau Exchange Club?

A: Former Cape Girardeau mayor Charles A. Hood.

Q: Who was the architect who designed Al Brinkopf's new undertaking house in April 1923, to be built at Broadway and Frederick Street?

A: R.K. Knox.

Q: Why were Ozark Air Lines flights from Cape Girardeau and 61 other cities in 15 states canceled in April 1973?

A: Because of a strike by the Airline Mechanics Fraternal Association.

Q: Who was the first hurler of the St. Louis Browns to pitch a full game during the 1923 season?

A: Elam Vangilder.

Previous question's answer

Burglars broke into the safe at Park Theater April 8, 1923, and made off with the Saturday and Sunday receipts from both the Park and Orpheum theaters. How much money was stolen?

$763.

Story Tags
Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

