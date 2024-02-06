Local Trivia

This week's question

Q: When was Veterans Day celebrated in 1972?

A: Oct. 23, the fourth Monday in October.

Q: "Cancer Man" from "The X-Files" appeared at Southeast Missouri State University in October 1997. Who was the actor?

A: William B. Davis.

Q: After the death of Harold K. Kiehne of Gordonville, who became the acting director of Southeast Missouri State University's Campus School in October 1972?

A: Dr. Frank J. Linn.

Q: What town did the Missouri Highway Patrol pick for its new Troop E headquarters in October 1972?

A: Sikeston.