FeaturesOctober 29, 2022

Local Trivia

This week's question

Q: When was Veterans Day celebrated in 1972?

A: Oct. 23, the fourth Monday in October.

Q: "Cancer Man" from "The X-Files" appeared at Southeast Missouri State University in October 1997. Who was the actor?

A: William B. Davis.

Q: After the death of Harold K. Kiehne of Gordonville, who became the acting director of Southeast Missouri State University's Campus School in October 1972?

A: Dr. Frank J. Linn.

Q: What town did the Missouri Highway Patrol pick for its new Troop E headquarters in October 1972?

A: Sikeston.

Q: Earl Whitt made a spectacular escape from the county jail in Jackson Oct. 26, 1922. On what charge was he being held?

A: Horse theft.

Q: Who purchased the Wagon Wheel beer and lunch establishment in the Old Opera House building Oct. 27, 1947?

A: Albert Maurice.

Q: A monument marking the Saxon landing place at Wittenberg, Missouri, was unveiled and dedicated Oct. 29, 1972. What year did the group of Lutheran immigrants settle in Perry County?

A: 1839.

Previous question's answer

H.H. Piatt announced he was going into the coal business in Cape Girardeau Oct. 20, 1922. Where did he intend to build his office and coal yard?

At the corner of William and Fountain streets.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

