Local Trivia

This week's question

Q: What prominent Cape Girardean spoke emphatically against passage of a $200,000 bond issue in June 1918, which would have been used to build bridges and improve roads in the county?

A: Louis Houck.

Q: What former lead singer with the rock group Black Sabbath gave a concert at Academic Hall on June 26, 1993?

A: Jeff Fenholt.

Q: What former reporter for the Southeast Missourian underwent anti-aircraft artillery school officers' training in June 1943 at Camp Davis, North Carolina?

A: Cpl. John L. Blue.

Q: What Dexter, Missouri, Army lieutenant was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on June 27, 1968?

A: George Kenton Sisler.