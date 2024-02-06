All sections
FeaturesJune 30, 2018

Local Trivia

This week's question Q: What prominent Cape Girardean spoke emphatically against passage of a $200,000 bond issue in June 1918, which would have been used to build bridges and improve roads in the county? A: Louis Houck. Q: What former lead singer with the rock group Black Sabbath gave a concert at Academic Hall on June 26, 1993?...

This week's question

Q: What prominent Cape Girardean spoke emphatically against passage of a $200,000 bond issue in June 1918, which would have been used to build bridges and improve roads in the county?

A: Louis Houck.

Q: What former lead singer with the rock group Black Sabbath gave a concert at Academic Hall on June 26, 1993?

A: Jeff Fenholt.

Q: What former reporter for the Southeast Missourian underwent anti-aircraft artillery school officers' training in June 1943 at Camp Davis, North Carolina?

A: Cpl. John L. Blue.

Q: What Dexter, Missouri, Army lieutenant was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on June 27, 1968?

A: George Kenton Sisler.

Q: What downtown Cape Girardeau building was destroyed by fire on the morning of June 29, 1968?

A: The Idan-Ha Hotel.

Q: Several new restaurants were preparing to open in the summer of 1968 in Cape Girardeau. What were they?

A: Shakey's Pizza, McDonald's and Lums.

Q: Who was named principal of Lorimier School in June 1943?

A: Doris Mabrey.

Previous question's answer

Who was the guest speaker June 22, 1993, at a breakfast benefiting the Missouri Futures Fund of the Republican Party?

Former secretary of defense Dick Cheney.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

