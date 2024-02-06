Local teen and martial artist Skylar Ponder takes to the mat

Universal Martial Arts owner Bill Johns has made an interesting observation over the years.

"Honestly, some of our best girls have been either cheerleaders or in gymnastics," says Johns, smiling as he delivered the unexpected words about the clientele that have taken his mixed martial arts classes.

Johns explained his point, noting flexibility and conditioning are assets in the sport.

It lends insight into why 15-year-old Skylar Ponder has been such a quick study her three years of martial arts.

Cheerleading is on the checklist of activities for the blond-haired teen who stands just 5-foot-1 and weighs 105 pounds.

It's a role the Oak Ridge High School freshman filled during her seventh- and eighth-grade years in middle school, where she also ran cross country.

Those activities pretty much coincided with her start in martial arts at the age of 13 after accompanying and observing her father and little brother to jiujitsu classes in Perryville, Missouri.

"I would go and watch. And I was, like, 'Oh that's cool, I would like to try that,'" Ponder says.

Her desire met no resistance from her parents, Travis and April Ponder.

"I said, 'Give it all you got,'" Travis says. "I want you to try it and see if you like it. I wanted her to like it and her to enjoy it, and if there's no joy in it for a kid, there's no point in keep taking them back and forth."

She became a quick study in jiujitsu, a self-defense sport heavy on grappling on the ground.

"I ended up really liking it," Skylar says. "I really enjoy doing it. It's fun."

She entered competitions, often in open divisions that would involve going up against boys, and she usually held her own.

"Her coach talked her into a division where she did all girls, and she did really well in that," Travis says.

And when her father began making the drive from their home in Altenburg, Missouri, to attend Johns' studio in Jackson last year, Skylar also attended while continuing to participate in jiujitsu, cheerleading and cross country.

"Last year it was rough during cheerleading season because away games were mainly on the days we did jiujitsu and kickboxing, but we worked it out so we could do it and still make both," Skylar says.