Local students to perform with choir at inauguration

For one moment, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., looked like the conductor of the Missouri State University Chorale in October.

He was to address a public gathering on the Springfield, Missouri, campus at an event in which the chorale had just performed, and he was to make a special announcement.

How special was it?

He managed to make the 50 jaws of the chorale members drop in unison.

Blunt extended an invitation to perform during the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Friday.

"I was thinking it could be something more important, but no one would have ever guessed that we'd be singing for the inauguration," chorale member Claire Kidwell, a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School, said about learning Blunt was going to talk at the assembly that day.

Kidwell is one of five local members of the MSU Chorale, which includes another Jackson graduate, Payton Beck (2015), also a sophomore; two Cape Girardeau Central High School graduates, sophomore Zach Reece (2015) and freshman Michaela Lovig (2016); and Notre Dame Regional High School graduate Ethan Pobst (2012), a junior.

"We sang our song at the beginning of the ceremony, and Sen. Blunt came up to the podium, and he started talking about the history of the inauguration," Pobst said. "After he had talked about it, I think some of us slowly realized what was going on. And then he said, 'I would like to invite the Missouri State University Chorale to perform at the inauguration in January.' We all found out like that. It was really funny. I think we all had, like, shocked looks on our faces."

The Missouri contingent will be one of three choirs performing during the inauguration ceremony and will be singing "Now We Belong," an original work commissioned for the event.

They will perform between the swearing in of Indiana governor Mike Pence as vice president and the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Also singing at the inauguration ceremony will be the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Washington National Cathedral Choir and Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old singer of "America's Got Talent" fame -- runner-up in 2010 -- who will sing the national anthem.

It's all just another part of a wild ride for Pobst, who, like the other four locals, participated in choir in high school.

Last spring, the chorale toured South Africa for 19 days.

"I did not anticipate this," Pobst said. "I honestly did not know what I was getting myself into. When I first auditioned, I just knew I wanted to be in the choir, and I honestly did not know how amazing of a group this choir was until I was in it for a few months, and all these experiences I've had so far in it have just been life-changing. I could never imagine that I'd be doing any of the things I have done with this group in the last two years."

Lovig, who sang four years in the choir at Central, said she knew she would be going on domestic and international tours with the group when she auditioned.

"An inauguration, I never imagined we'd be doing," said Lovig, a vocal-music education major.