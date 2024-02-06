Local students earn scholarships

Abigail Glastetter of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Glastetter, the daughter of Eric and Jill Glastetter of Jackson, will be a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Kassy Henson of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Lillian Norman of Cape Girardeau have received the University Scholarship. Henson, the daughter of Doug and Mary Henson of Marble Hill, will be a 2017 graduate of Meadow Heights High School. Norman, the daughter of Brian and Laura Norman of Cape Girardeau, will be a 2017 graduate of a homeschool program.

Allyson Shaw of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Shaw, the daughter of Jeff and Leah Shaw of Jackson, will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School.