FeaturesJanuary 19, 2017

Local students earn scholarships

Several local students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Rebekah Garner of Cape Girardeau, India Phillips of Advance, Missouri, and Travis Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, have received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Garner, the daughter of Billy and April Garner of Cape Girardeau, will be a 2017 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. Phillips, the daughter of Matthew and Gina Spitzmiller of Advance, will be a 2017 graduate of Advance High School. Smith,the son of Mark Smith and Nicole Klunk, will be a 2017 graduate of Kelly High School.

Abigail Glastetter of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Glastetter, the daughter of Eric and Jill Glastetter of Jackson, will be a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Kassy Henson of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Lillian Norman of Cape Girardeau have received the University Scholarship. Henson, the daughter of Doug and Mary Henson of Marble Hill, will be a 2017 graduate of Meadow Heights High School. Norman, the daughter of Brian and Laura Norman of Cape Girardeau, will be a 2017 graduate of a homeschool program.

Allyson Shaw of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Shaw, the daughter of Jeff and Leah Shaw of Jackson, will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

