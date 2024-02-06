Local students earn scholarships

Several local students recently were awarded scholarships to assist with the cost of attending college.
Five students received scholarships to attend Three Rivers College:
Kristina Goolsby, Rebecca Heuring and Gracci Ward of Advance, Missouri, were awarded scholarships from the Stoddard County Development Foundation.
Natalee Jean Borneman of Chaffee, Missouri, and Courtney King of Zalma, Missouri, were awarded the Wylma Noll Memorial Scholarship.
Two students received scholarships to attend Culver-Stockton College:
Peyton Ford of Advance was awarded the Hilltop Academic Scholarship.
Corie Williams of Jackson was awarded the Trustees Academic Scholarship and plans to pursue a major in theater.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.