Local student represents Missouri at Girls Nation

Lydia Pobst of Jackson was one of 94 young women selected to attend the 74th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session held July 24 through 31 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as "senators" at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 47 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.

Pobst, a senior at Jackson High School, was active in many ways during her week at ALA Missouri Girls State. She also participates in many activities in her school and community.