FeaturesAugust 7, 2021

Local student represents Missouri at Girls Nation

Submitted

Lydia Pobst of Jackson was one of 94 young women selected to attend the 74th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session held July 24 through 31 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as "senators" at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 47 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country, and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.

Pobst, a senior at Jackson High School, was active in many ways during her week at ALA Missouri Girls State. She also participates in many activities in her school and community.

Pobst participated in mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests. Other activities on the agenda included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a community service project and a tour of the D.C. monuments.

"ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation's future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age," said Wendy Riggle, ALA Girls Nation Committee chairman. "After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the girls return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government."

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

