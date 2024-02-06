Local Shriners help Jamaican baby get surgery

Jamaican mother Geneva Bennett didn't have access last January to the C-section that could have prevented her daughter, Isabel, from tearing the nerves in her arm as she became stuck in the birth canal for more than six minutes.

But thanks to two Poplar Bluff residents and the Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis, Izzy received surgery Jan. 15 to begin repairing that damage.

It is part of the work Shriners does at 22 hospitals throughout the U.S., and for about 25 to 30 Poplar Bluff area children currently, said Joe Shivley, who was involved in the effort to bring Izzy to the United States. Shivley, of Poplar Bluff, is on the St. Louis Board of Governors for the hospital.

"Isabel went through the surgery real well," said Shivley, who traveled to St. Louis to meet with the little girl's parents.

The family was understandably anxious, and there were a lot of tears in the room, he said.

Moolah Shriner Joe Shivley, center, is pictured with Isabel "Izzy" Bennett's parents, Geneva and Terrence. Submitted photo

"Imagine having a daughter less than a year old and getting on an airplane with a doctor and placing your daughter in the hands of surgeons you've never met. That's a huge step in faith," said Shivley. "You could tell the apprehensions of being in a foreign place and your daughter being in an eight-hour surgery."

Izzy came through the Brachial Plexus Palsy surgery well, according to the hospital, and will need a second surgery later this year. Doctors are hopeful this will increase the girl's range of motion and she will be able to start walking.

Shivley says his role in getting Izzy to the U.S. was minor, and was just about helping connect the family with specialists who could help.