FeaturesMarch 12, 2022

Local quilter is semi-finalist in international competition

Caroline tilghman of Cape Girardeau is a semifinalist for the 2022 AQS QuiltWeek that wil be held April 27-30 at the Schroeder Expo & Carroll Convention Center in Paducah, Kentucky. Tilghman has been chosen to display the quilt, 365 or Bust, along with 405 others in the annual contest. ...

Caroline tilghman of Cape Girardeau is a semifinalist for the 2022 AQS QuiltWeek that wil be held April 27-30 at the Schroeder Expo & Carroll Convention Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Tilghman has been chosen to display the quilt, 365 or Bust, along with 405 others in the annual contest. Three quilting authroities will judge this elite group awarding first-, second- and third-place prizes in 16 categories. The winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. April 26 at the awards presentation that will be held at the Walker Hall in Paducah. Cash awards totaling $125,000 will be given.

Quilts were entered in this international contest from 45 U.S. states and 15 other countries.

Community
