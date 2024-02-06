All sections
featuresOctober 3, 2020
Local nursing community receives award
Submitted by Bob Vornbrock
Chaffee Nursing Center skilled nursing by Americare recently received an award for resident service during the company's virtual awards ceremony. Chaffee Nursing Center was selected from Americare's 23 skilled nursing communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of resident service. The recognition is one of four philosophy awards which reflect the four priorities of the company: service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community and fiscal responsibility.

According to Gail Heisserer, administrator of Chaffee Nursing Center, the award belongs to the entire team at the community.

"We're so proud to be recognized in this way," Heisserer said. "Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot."

The community was evaluated using very specific criteria including state survey results, resident/family survey results and other quality indicators. Awards are given annually each Spring and reflect a community's performance during the prior 12 months.

"The company considers a nomination in any one category quite an achievement," commented Americare President Clay Crosson. "The community that actually wins the award is simply the best of the best and truly reflects quality that has made Americare a trusted name in eldercare services," he adds.

Located at 12273 State Hwy. 77, Chaffee, Missouri, the center is a 71-bed skilled nursing community licensed by the State of Missouri.

