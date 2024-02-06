Local nursing community receives award

Chaffee Nursing Center skilled nursing by Americare recently received an award for resident service during the company's virtual awards ceremony. Chaffee Nursing Center was selected from Americare's 23 skilled nursing communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of resident service. The recognition is one of four philosophy awards which reflect the four priorities of the company: service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community and fiscal responsibility.

According to Gail Heisserer, administrator of Chaffee Nursing Center, the award belongs to the entire team at the community.

"We're so proud to be recognized in this way," Heisserer said. "Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot."