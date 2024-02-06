Local moms start 'Tiny Hands Mighty Works'

A local mother of two young children, Brittany McGuire, was watching "Down to Earth" with Zac Effron this summer, a documentary series on Netflix that explores sustainable ways to live to benefit the environment, when she had her own idea on how to impact her local community.

She texted her two friends, Ellen Gipson and Megan Sayers, who are also mothers of young children, and the group formed "Tiny Hands Mighty Works". It is a Facebook group of mothers and their toddlers and preschoolers who meet up in Cape Girardeau County to clean up public spaces of litter.

They come equipped with orange grabbers, which Oliver Sayers, 5, said are used to "keep our bodies healthy" from germs on the litter. Oliver also said what they are doing "makes the earth healthy."

The group began in September of this year and have only had a few outings so far. As of this publication, the group has cleaned up Jackson City Park, the Riverfront, Capaha Park and Arena Park. While the mothers and children are the basis of the group, they sometimes have fathers and grandparents come along too.

They fill at least three reusable plastic shopping bags each outing and there is an unofficial contest for finding the biggest piece. Some of the litter they come across is plastic bottles, plastic caps, cans, wrappers and food packaging.

Cooper McGuire, 4, picks up a plastic dome lid at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 17, 2020. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Along the way, the mothers explain why littering is bad for the environment and why people do it. They also explain that plastic is the worst kind of litter since it is not biodegradable. Therefore, it is the most important kind of litter to pick up.