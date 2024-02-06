All sections
September 5, 2020

Local men tapped for cattle association posts

Steve Birk of Gordonville, Richard Eggers, Paul W. Meier, and Brian C. Meier, all of Jackson, have been elected as an alternate delegate to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri, said Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association...

All are members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, are among the 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

This yearÂ¹s event has been modified from the traditional Angus Convention format. Considering the current gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the Association.

