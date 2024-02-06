All sections
FeaturesOctober 15, 2017

Local learning briefs

Abby Addleman from Cape Girardeau was awarded the O.A. and Anne Robinson Hall of Sponsors Scholarship. Austin Bucher from Leopold was awarded the James O. and Ione McCormick Martin Hall of Sponsors Scholarship. Caitlin Petty from Leopold was awarded the Henry E. Wurst Foundation Scholarship...

Central Methodist University students receive scholarships

Abby Addleman from Cape Girardeau was awarded the O.A. and Anne Robinson Hall of Sponsors Scholarship.

Austin Bucher from Leopold was awarded the James O. and Ione McCormick Martin Hall of Sponsors Scholarship.

Caitlin Petty from Leopold was awarded the Henry E. Wurst Foundation Scholarship.

Caitlyn Landewee from Leopold was awarded the Robert D. Crowe Hall of Sponsors Scholarship.

Casey Vaughn from Cape Girardeau was awarded the Centenary United Methodist Church Hall of Sponsors Scholarship and the First United Methodist Church of Jefferson City.

Catherine Dovin from Jackson was awarded the Agnes Griffin Brown Memorial Hall of Sponsors Scholarship and the Carrollton United Methodist Church Scholarship.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation names Commended Student

Drew Beussink, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, has been named a commended student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. A letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented by principal Brother David Migliorino to Beussink.

Community
