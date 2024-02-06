Local guys take pride in 'man cave' spaces, memorabilia

While some people may have a man cave in which they go to seclude themselves, a few men from Southeast Missouri use theirs to show off collections and share the space with others.
Mark Ruark of Cape Girardeau uses his cave to display his collection of University of Kentucky basketball memorabilia and bourbon whiskey bottles, specifically Maker's Mark. He said that he sees it as a fun place to spend time with his family, whether it is watching a game or hanging out together.
The cave is a reflection of his beloved home state of Kentucky. "And in Kentucky, you grow to love three things, Kentucky basketball, bourbon and horses," Ruark said.
A few of his favorite items are the 1966 University of Kentucky uniform he has on display and a collectible bourbon bottle featuring Secretariat, a famous racehorse.
If you ask Lyle Hutteger of Cape Girardeau what his favorite item in his cave is, he will say it's the framed displays about the world series games he attended.
"I remember taking my oldest son to a world series when he was 7 years old. And we were in St. Louis at the time, and we were in the nose-bleed section, but, you know, it didn't matter because we were there, and that was fun. That was enjoyable. Just knowing that the memories of being at most of the World Series games that they've had in 2006, especially in 2011 or 2013, those are very memorable times of my life and it will always mean a lot to me," Hutteger said.
Most of the memorabilia in Hutteger's cave are red, due to his focus on the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs and some Southeast Missouri State University items. There are also sections of blue for the St. Louis Blues and the former St. Louis Rams.
He said it all started about 50 years ago when he became a Cardinals fan and made a point to collect items to remind him of the fond memories he had from the games.
In Sikeston, Missouri, Jason Davis has a cave that he recently renovated himself from a screened-in porch to a room part of the house. It has a cabinet with a collection of cigars, a few leather chairs, a flat screen TV and a table set passed down from his grandparents, through other family members before it got to him.
Items in the cave that are more personal to him, besides the cigars and table set, are a few references to Charles Haddon Spurgeon, an English Particular Baptist preacher. Davis is the lead preacher at Anchor Church, and said he is inspired by Spurgeon. He named the cave "Spurgeon Way" and has a book about the preacher and a bobble head depiction.
Similar to the other two men, Davis said he enjoys the time spent in the cave and memories that are in it.
"My favorite thing about this room is the memories that are made in here, the time that's spent in here. Whether it's with me, by myself, praying and studying scripture, or its family. We're eating a meal around the table and watching Netflix and laughing, and just having some fun, so that's what I really love about it," Davis said.
