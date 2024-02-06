Local guys take pride in 'man cave' spaces, memorabilia

While some people may have a man cave in which they go to seclude themselves, a few men from Southeast Missouri use theirs to show off collections and share the space with others.

Mark Ruark of Cape Girardeau uses his cave to display his collection of University of Kentucky basketball memorabilia and bourbon whiskey bottles, specifically Maker's Mark. He said that he sees it as a fun place to spend time with his family, whether it is watching a game or hanging out together.

The cave is a reflection of his beloved home state of Kentucky. "And in Kentucky, you grow to love three things, Kentucky basketball, bourbon and horses," Ruark said.

A few of his favorite items are the 1966 University of Kentucky uniform he has on display and a collectible bourbon bottle featuring Secretariat, a famous racehorse.

If you ask Lyle Hutteger of Cape Girardeau what his favorite item in his cave is, he will say it's the framed displays about the world series games he attended.

Mark Ruark poses for a photo at the bar in his man cave, behind him includes a collection of bourbon whiskey bottles and two barrels at his home in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

"I remember taking my oldest son to a world series when he was 7 years old. And we were in St. Louis at the time, and we were in the nose-bleed section, but, you know, it didn't matter because we were there, and that was fun. That was enjoyable. Just knowing that the memories of being at most of the World Series games that they've had in 2006, especially in 2011 or 2013, those are very memorable times of my life and it will always mean a lot to me," Hutteger said.