Cape Girardeau faced an economic disadvantage in the early 1900s. People coming from Jackson or Scott County had to travel on toll roads, a costly impediment for local business.

The Cape Girardeau McAdamized and Plank Road Company was chartered in 1851 to operate a road connecting Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Bollinger Mill. Another firm, the Cape Girardeau and Scott County McAdamized Road Company, was created in 1853 to build a road to the south.

A Missouri law passed in 1901 required private road companies stop collecting tolls as soon as their charters expired. This law was effective at ending toll roads elsewhere in Missouri, but the two local companies refused to die. Louis Houck, who had control of the Scott County company, tried to argue in court the law was unconstitutional.

Local residents, however, were sick of paying tolls to travel on mediocre roads. In 1906, the Jackson Herald newspaper argued, "If you want people to come to your town, you must not charge them to enter. Let us do away with the toll gates in this county."

An unfortunate accident in November 1906 didn't help matters: G.W. Ray, heading north from Scott County while seated on a load of hay, was killed when he hit his head on an iron pole used for a toll gate.