When choosing what time of year to get married, there are several factors to consider for the wedding ceremony. What will the weather be like? Will there be enough evening daylight for outdoor photos? What kind of decorations will work best with the season that you choose?

Two area experts share their opinions on these questions and more.

For the best chance of good weather on your big day, June, September or October seem to be the most popular months, according to Linda McKinnis, owner of Design Exclusive LLC in Cape Girardeau.

“Choosing the perfect wedding season for your wedding is one of the most important factors of a couple’s special day,” says McKinnis. “From a wedding planner’s point of view, it is no wonder why couples choose June, September or October as the most desirable months for a Missouri wedding. An early summer or fall wedding will likely promise the best weather conditions for a gorgeous Midwest wedding.”

Tammy Ahlvin, owner of Rose Madder Wedding Designs in Cape, agrees that early fall can be the best time to have a wedding, weather-wise.

“While there can be some bad weather in every season, the end of September/early October can be the best time for a wedding,” she says. “There’s not as much of a chance of rain, but the weather is still warm ...”

If having the best chance of evening daylight for outdoor photos is top on your priority list, then the summer season wins out.

A lot of girls opt to have their wedding around 4-5pm in May or June, before it gets too hot, and then they can take evening pictures afterwards,” says Ahlvin.

McKinnis agrees.

“The long summer days will provide extended daylight for capturing those special outdoor photo opportunities,” she says. “Sunset pictures seem exceptionally more beautiful during daylight savings time.”

McKinnis shares tips for decorating in all seasons.

“I love decorating and designing weddings in all of our Midwest seasons,” she says. “Fortunately, there are endless wedding trends to accommodate each of them! Fall weddings are especially wonderful for the couple that loves crisp, cooler temperatures, lower humidity and coziness. Rich autumn colors, falling leaves and pumpkins often take center stage during a fall wedding. ...

“Summertime weddings are well liked with most guests! As an added plus, a vast variety of flowers are in their peak. Always take in consideration that flowers may wilt and desserts may melt during the hot summer months. And, don’t make outdoor floral arrangements too tall due to the risks of wind gusts. ...