Local CrossFit gym owners reflect on business growth

In the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area, several gyms offer personalized workout plans with varying levels of intensity, but three gyms have a particular focus: CrossFit. The program itself involves brief, intense workouts that hit different target muscle groups, working all of the body's systems together. This relatively new exercise program has proven popular worldwide and locally as well.

Charles Williams, owner of Muddy Water CrossFit in Cape Girardeau, says his business is doing well. After the initial burst four years ago, when CrossFit was still new on the scene, there were a lot of clients coming in, but a lot of turnover as well.

"There was definitely a honeymoon stage the first two years," he says. "There were a lot of people in and out, but most people coming in now, they've done their homework and they know what to expect from a CrossFit workout. We have a more dedicated core group now."

He says he plans to build a new facility next year with more square footage to accommodate his clients' workouts. "With the lower turnover, we have more steady income, which, as a business owner, I really appreciate. That helps me plan so we can do bigger and better things with this great community of people we've built."

Williams says he sees his CrossFit devotees keeping each other accountable, calling or texting each other if one isn't at the gym for a while, whereas "with most gyms, you can buy a membership, but you might never hear from them again. That is not the case with us. We're looking out for each other."

He added, "For new people coming in, I'd just ask them to have an open mind. This'll be different from anything you've done before. We tell the guys to leave their egos at the door. Try something different. CrossFit's kind of a hate or love relationship. You'll know after your first workout -- we have a free class every Saturday. Give it a try, that's all we ask."

Laura Meece, owner of Nearly Perfect CrossFit in Jackson, says CrossFit has benefited her personally.

"It's the only workout I've ever seen results from and stuck with, because I saw those results. Everything else I've tried is boring, repetitive," Meece says. "If it's so boring that I need headphones to distract me and I'm not seeing results, what's the point?"

She says this is a high-intensity interval training that emphasizes shorter, more intense workouts.

Meece says her facility offers an onramp program, which includes 10 sessions that introduce a new client to the movements used in the workouts.