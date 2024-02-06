Local counselor Maryann Robertson works to empower area women

Maryann Robertson is a licensed professional counselor, and she has done counseling for the Safe House for Women for the past six years.
"I was kind of a late bloomer," Robertson says. "When I went back to grad school, I realized there was such a need for empowering women ..."
Robertson's goal in her counseling work with Safe House clients is to help them deal with the trauma they've been through, and then to help them rebuild their lives.
"We deal with the trauma immediately, whether it's physical, mental or sexual abuse ...," Robertson says. "It usually takes about three sessions to deal with their crisis needs; then, we move on to solutions and rebuilding their lives from there."
Robertson stresses to her Safe House clients that they can have a better life, no matter what they've been through.
"I let them know that they can start over, and that they can be Renaissance women, and re-start their lives," she says. "Then, I try to help them to solve their problems."
Robertson praises the work the entire staff at the Safe House for Women does.
"They are a wonderful organization, and they do everything they can to help these women rebuild their lives, from assisting with medical needs to education to legal needs."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.