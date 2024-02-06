Local counselor Maryann Robertson works to empower area women

Maryann Robertson is a licensed professional counselor, and she has done counseling for the Safe House for Women for the past six years.

"I was kind of a late bloomer," Robertson says. "When I went back to grad school, I realized there was such a need for empowering women ..."

Robertson's goal in her counseling work with Safe House clients is to help them deal with the trauma they've been through, and then to help them rebuild their lives.

"We deal with the trauma immediately, whether it's physical, mental or sexual abuse ...," Robertson says. "It usually takes about three sessions to deal with their crisis needs; then, we move on to solutions and rebuilding their lives from there."