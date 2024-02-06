Loafing around: Learn to bake bread at home

LONDON -- Are you struggling to find bread flour and fresh yeast at the moment? If so, you're not alone.

With millions of people across the globe stuck at home due to lockdown measures imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are choosing to make their own bread, rather than venturing to the local store to buy their weekly fix.

But how does one make a loaf when yeast and bread flour seem as precious and rare as gold dust?

The first option to consider, if you have a stash of bread flour but only a small amount of yeast, is a slow-rise loaf. This needs less than quarter of a teaspoon of instant dried yeast to make a stunning offering.

Ken Forkish's white bread with 80% biga recipe, from his 2012 book "Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast," is perfect for these testing times. It uses a mixture of flour, warm water and a tiny sprinkling of dried yeast as a 14-hour pre-fermented base for a larger loaf, which is bound to impress your family.

It's worth noting that Forkish's recipes use all-purpose flour, rather than bread flour, meaning that -- hopefully -- you might be able to locate supplies online or in grocery stores.

If your search for both bread and all-purpose flour proves fruitless but you have yeast at hand, Chris Young -- the coordinator of England's Real Bread Campaign, which champions independent bakeries across the United Kingdom -- has posted a recipe online which uses plain flour -- roughly equivalent to pastry flour in the United States.