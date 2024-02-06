Living your life around your circumstances

Is your life turning out as you planned? Or did you have to adjust to things over which you had no control? The answer is, probably, that parts of it had gone as you intended, but actually living that life, somehow got in the way of the perfect existence.
Author, John Leland wrote the book, "Happiness Is a Choice You Make," in which he interviewed a number of older people. He said the wisdom he gained, himself, was extremely valuable to him, personally, as he visited with the participants. Many of the seniors were unable to function because of their health problems, which were often, a result of the lives they had lived. Some were typical, ordinary people trying to lead an honest life; others had lived lives of recklessness and worldly enjoyment. However, they all had their story to tell and each made an impression on the author.
The interesting and valuable part of his conversation was that he followed the people for a period through their lives. He visited with them when they were still active and enjoying their existence--and on into more advanced aging and changing circumstances. He noted how they adjusted to the life as they were forced to constantly adapt and attempt to derive an amount of pleasure while they lived.
We, all, could learn from this. I'm still reading the book and deriving much wisdom and perspective from it. He wondered if they were happy at their advanced ages, how they survived the changes in their lives, and what made them happy, now.
Most of the group had their own method of dealing with what came their way. The author wondered if older people were happier, or as content, as those still in the prime of their lives. Naturally each was different. Some were ready to let go, and others cherished each day and gave thanks to God that they had another day. That was happiness for them.
We will all experience situations, much as the people John interviewed. The author found that most had their own method of happiness. Ultimately, each sought his/her own brand of keeping as active as possible. Most believed that getting together with other people was a definite plus to their happiness. Being grateful, especially, improved their happiness.
We can view ageing as a blessing, or as a horrible calamity. Many looked at it as a matter of adjustment to their surroundings. They looked at everything done for them as a blessing. They felt loved that someone bestowed kindness upon them. Rather than complain and fight against what they were unable to control, many, or perhaps most, tried to find the good to dwell upon--wishing they had always looked at life with that perspective.
Most realized that you must keep trying every day and moment to recognize what's praise-worthy. It isn't your successes, what you own, or how popular you are. You have to be the captain of your own ship. We must find ways to cope with things as they are, rather than grieve for what once was--to find something to be happy about. It may be something as simple as looking at the petals on a rose, or being able to walk to breakfast in the nursing home you may be in. Regardless, each person can develop that ability to dip into his own well of happiness. That well contains different treasures for everybody. It's got what we put inside, but we ourselves, must lower our bucket and draw up those positive modes of happiness.
St. Paul gave a true and notable piece of advice to those needing answers when he said, "Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things" Phillippians (4:8).
