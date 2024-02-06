Living with fear

How do we determine if a fear is rational or irrational? One way is to look at probabilities. How likely is it that something is going to cause you serious injury or harm? As I was researching for this column, I was amazed at the long list of phobias I found. Did you know that some people have alektorophobia, a fear of chickens? That seems ironic to me since fearful people are called, "chickens." I am a city boy, so I will leave it to you to tell me if this fear is rational or not. The only time I have heard of chickens harming anyone was when they were undercooked.

A fear of heights is a good thing if you are on a steep pitched rooftop, but a quite different thing if you are scared to look out of a window in a tall building. Common phobias like arachnophobia, or ophidiophobia, the fear of spiders and snakes respectively, can be rational or irrational. It depends on whether the creature is poisonous or not. I do not know enough about either to take any chances, so I treat them all the same.

Did you know the Bible says in Proverbs 1:7 that the fear of God is the beginning of knowledge? We speak of a reverential fear, not an irrational fear. Many people do not have respect for God or for the Bible. They do not fear condemnation in hell, and they are not concerned about eternal life in heaven. They are like people at the Grand Canyon who get too close to the edge. There are books in the souvenir shop that tell of people who have died from falling over the edge. On average there are two or three people each year who get too close to the rim and fall to their deaths.

Our society is gripped with fear right now. Keep in mind, what the risks are for you. If you are in a higher risk category, take precautions. Four years ago, my cousin Chris died of the flu. He was in his early 40s. If he would have gone to the hospital sooner, he might have lived. Why are we not afraid of the seasonal flu? Even though the CDC estimates we lose up to 60k people a year, the probability of death is low for most people.

I will say again what I said in early March -- we were not created to live in fear. Have a healthy respect for life and death, do not take unnecessary risks with your life or your soul, and enjoy what time you have left on this earth.