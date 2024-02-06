Living with fear

Are you afraid? There are many people who are living in fear right now. No one wants to die or face a serious illness. Apparently, there are very few Patrick Henry's who say, "Give me liberty or give me death." The saying today could be, "I will forfeit my liberty to live." There is little doubt that fear can be a master. Is it always wrong to be afraid? Shouldn't we fear certain things? How do we handle fear?
If you are like me, my fears have changed over the years. When I was a child, I was rescued from a lift at an amusement park. A fire crew extended a long ladder from their truck, and a firefighter climbed up to my cousin Tim and me. Tim was older and was scared to climb down the ladder. I was fearless and climbed down effortlessly. The reality was that I was not aware of my mortality, so ignorance prevented me from being fearful. I did not develop a fear of heights until later in life.
I realized my newfound fear on my second visit to the Grand Canyon. I was single on my first visit, and I enjoyed leaning over the rail to see the bottom of the chasm. Sarah and I were married on my second visit. She was pregnant and I did not want either of us to get within 10 feet from the edge. Now I get squeamish watching movies depicting heights. The fear of heights is called acrophobia.
The word phobia comes from the Greek word phobos and means "fear" or "horror." A phobia is an irrational fear of something that is unlikely to cause harm. Anxiety disorders are serious problems for those whose lives are affected.
How do we determine if a fear is rational or irrational? One way is to look at probabilities. How likely is it that something is going to cause you serious injury or harm? As I was researching for this column, I was amazed at the long list of phobias I found. Did you know that some people have alektorophobia, a fear of chickens? That seems ironic to me since fearful people are called, "chickens." I am a city boy, so I will leave it to you to tell me if this fear is rational or not. The only time I have heard of chickens harming anyone was when they were undercooked.
A fear of heights is a good thing if you are on a steep pitched rooftop, but a quite different thing if you are scared to look out of a window in a tall building. Common phobias like arachnophobia, or ophidiophobia, the fear of spiders and snakes respectively, can be rational or irrational. It depends on whether the creature is poisonous or not. I do not know enough about either to take any chances, so I treat them all the same.
Did you know the Bible says in Proverbs 1:7 that the fear of God is the beginning of knowledge? We speak of a reverential fear, not an irrational fear. Many people do not have respect for God or for the Bible. They do not fear condemnation in hell, and they are not concerned about eternal life in heaven. They are like people at the Grand Canyon who get too close to the edge. There are books in the souvenir shop that tell of people who have died from falling over the edge. On average there are two or three people each year who get too close to the rim and fall to their deaths.
Our society is gripped with fear right now. Keep in mind, what the risks are for you. If you are in a higher risk category, take precautions. Four years ago, my cousin Chris died of the flu. He was in his early 40s. If he would have gone to the hospital sooner, he might have lived. Why are we not afraid of the seasonal flu? Even though the CDC estimates we lose up to 60k people a year, the probability of death is low for most people.
I will say again what I said in early March -- we were not created to live in fear. Have a healthy respect for life and death, do not take unnecessary risks with your life or your soul, and enjoy what time you have left on this earth.
