Living water

There are many things we take for granted, such as clean running water. A water main broke in Cape Girardeau this week. Many residents had no running water, and a boil water advisory was in place. Schools and businesses were affected. What would you do if you no longer had access to clean water? For many people in the world, this is a struggle.

Years ago, I went to Moldova in Eastern Europe on a mission trip. We stayed in an apartment unit that had a bathroom, sink, commode and a bathtub. However, no water came from the plumbing. The resident had to walk to a well with a bucket, then carry the water up several flights of stairs. There were light fixtures as well, but we needed flashlights to navigate the building at night. Poor economic policy ruined what once was a thriving country.

We are aware of natural disasters that also result in a loss of ordinary luxuries. We are hearing stories of the aftermath of hurricane Ian. People are without electricity, running water and other resources. Government does what it can to respond. However, when the government collapses or becomes corrupt, people have to fend for themselves.

Are you prepared to survive when disaster strikes? Did you have bottled water stocked in your home? Most of us go to the local store when we need something, but in a crisis, we may find the shelves empty. Few people have the survival skills that were commonplace 100 years ago. When is the last time you thanked God for the people who prepare your food and send it to the grocery stores? How would you get water to drink if you could not buy it or turn on the faucet?

I am reminded of the story of Jesus' encounter with the Samaritan woman at the well. The Jewish people would always avoid Samaria and go around the city when travelling. However, Jesus intentionally goes to Samaria and waits for this encounter with a woman in need of water.