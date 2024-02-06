Living water

There are many things we take for granted, such as clean running water. A water main broke in Cape Girardeau this week. Many residents had no running water, and a boil water advisory was in place. Schools and businesses were affected. What would you do if you no longer had access to clean water? For many people in the world, this is a struggle.
Years ago, I went to Moldova in Eastern Europe on a mission trip. We stayed in an apartment unit that had a bathroom, sink, commode and a bathtub. However, no water came from the plumbing. The resident had to walk to a well with a bucket, then carry the water up several flights of stairs. There were light fixtures as well, but we needed flashlights to navigate the building at night. Poor economic policy ruined what once was a thriving country.
We are aware of natural disasters that also result in a loss of ordinary luxuries. We are hearing stories of the aftermath of hurricane Ian. People are without electricity, running water and other resources. Government does what it can to respond. However, when the government collapses or becomes corrupt, people have to fend for themselves.
Are you prepared to survive when disaster strikes? Did you have bottled water stocked in your home? Most of us go to the local store when we need something, but in a crisis, we may find the shelves empty. Few people have the survival skills that were commonplace 100 years ago. When is the last time you thanked God for the people who prepare your food and send it to the grocery stores? How would you get water to drink if you could not buy it or turn on the faucet?
I am reminded of the story of Jesus' encounter with the Samaritan woman at the well. The Jewish people would always avoid Samaria and go around the city when travelling. However, Jesus intentionally goes to Samaria and waits for this encounter with a woman in need of water.
As the lady approaches Jesus, she observes that he does not have a bucket (they would have used clay jars). Jesus asks the woman to give him a drink. She is surprised and questions him why a Jew would ask for a drink from a Samaritan woman. Jesus tells her that if she realized who she was talking to, she could ask him for living water. She asks if Jesus is greater than Jacob who dug the well.
Jesus explains that well water satisfies temporarily -- a person will get thirsty again. The living water Jesus offers is the presence of the Holy Spirit. You can be filled and never thirst again. Jesus is offering her the gift of eternal life. She continues to think that Jesus is speaking of literal well water, so she requests it hoping to never return to the well.
Because of her guilt and shame, she goes to the well during the hottest part of the day so that she does not have to face her accusers. Not only is it hard work to go to a well daily for water, but it is also challenging for her to avoid scrutiny.
Jesus tells her to go get her husband. She claims to not have a husband to which Jesus replies you have had five husbands and the man you are with is not your husband. She realizes that Jesus must be a prophet to know these things having never met her. Like water that satisfies temporarily, she pursues relationships that leave her empty. What she is missing is a relationship with God.
Jesus reveals to her that he is the Messiah. She is excited to have met Jesus and to trust him for living water. In haste, she runs back to the village to tell everyone about him leaving her bucket behind (John 4:28).
We can live without water about three days. With living water, we have eternal life. Do not take for granted the opportunity to receive salvation. Like the woman at the well, Jesus knows we are sinners and offers us forgiveness and salvation. Receive God's grace and joyfully tell others.
