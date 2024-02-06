Kent Crider smiles as he talks about his childhood dream in his River Radio studio room on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, his adopted hometown.

Wearing a trimmed gray beard and mustache, he looks cozy in a ball cap and a half-buttoned flannel shirt that reveals a maroon T-shirt that advertises BBQ on front. It's the comfortable approach he carries on the air as he accompanies his morning listeners as they get ready for work, school, or as they commute. Or maybe it's the look he has when he's delivering the good news of where not to go.

"School closings, I wanted to be the guy that said, 'Hey, you don't have to go to school today,'" Crider said with a laugh.

It's among the wide repertoire of duties he performs for listeners who have their radio dials set to 102.9, although officially named K103 Today's Best Country. For them, he's virtually omnipresent in a radius of up to 80 to 100 miles, a daily companion from 6 to 10 a.m., a time slot he's held for 15 years.

It's earned him the distinction of being the longest-running morning radio show in Cape Girardeau.

Kent Crider, right, an On-Air personality with K103 talks with Erik Sean, left, during his morning show Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"It's a blessing and a curse," Crider said in his relaxing, friendly manner. "The bad thing is the wakeup at 4 a.m. but, to me, it's the best show. It's the most fun show for me to do at this point in my life is to be on morning radio.

"To be a part of getting people's days started and get them the information they need to get the day started."

Spliced around the current top 40 country songs, he'll deliver "Birthday Club" wishes at 7:10 a.m., the "Incredibly Bad Joke of the Day" at 7:45, and provide an update on the entertainment scene in Nashville, Tennessee, with help from his buddy Jimmy Carter at 7:50. He'll also have banter with colleague Erik Sean and guest interviews, with the likes of music legends such as Charlie Daniels or former actors like Jerry Mathers, of "Leave it to Beaver" fame.

"The music is the bricks, and what I throw in around it is the mortar," Crider said in his unassuming style.

But "the mortar" connects and makes a bond, which Crider likes to do with his audience, whom he likes to think of as individuals and not as a collective group.

Kent Crider, an On-Air personality with K103 talks with Erik Sean (not pictured) during his morning show Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"When I'm on, I think about what all the listeners are doing, about the kids getting ready to go to school, about the moms and dads getting ready to go to work," Crider said. "I think about how many people are in their cars and trucks, commuting, and I'm riding along with them. I feel like I'm a part of their life, and I have been for many years.

"I'm on first-name basis with people I've never met, just because I've been the guy on the radio. And if they want to reach out to me, call me and say, 'Hey Kent, there's a wreck on the Diversion Channel bridge, you heard anything about that?' And I can say, 'As a matter of fact, this is what is going on, somebody just called.' Like, I'm part of hundreds of people starting their day, and just from sitting here in this chair."

He imagines, much as he did when he was a child growing up in Marion, Kentucky. He chuckles as he tells about the passion brewing to put him on track for a 38-year professional career, the past 27 spent in Cape Girardeau with K103 in one capacity or another.

Around the age of 10, he said he used to do a "make-believe" radio show, which involved a tape recorder, 45-rpm records, a newspaper and his brother.

"I would play songs to the tape, and then I would stop the record player and I had the newspaper, and I would read things out of the newspaper: 'Hey, there's a fall festival this weekend at blah, blah, blah school," Crider said. "I just mimicked what I heard on the radio, and I would turn the record over and play another song."

Kent Crider, an On-Air personality with K103 talks with Erik Sean (not pictured) during his morning show Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

When the boys in his neighborhood were playing basketball, he'd arrive with his recorder and sit on a picnic table.

"I did play-by-play and did the whole game, and then when the game was over we'd stop it and go sit on the table and listen to it like it was on the radio," Crider said. "That was my thing. I just always wanted to be the radio announcer, and the more I did it, the more I wanted to do it, surround myself with people that were really, really good at it."

He said he first worked in a factory after graduating from Crittenden County High School in 1976, but the draw to radio was inevitable. In Paducah, Kentucky, he met guys from the local radio station, WKYQ, hung out with them and eventually got to work a weekend shift, which evolved to full-time.

On his days off, when he could afford it, he took his recorder and drove to Nashville, where he worked his way backstage at the Grand Ole Opry as a radio-station employee.