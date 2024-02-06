Living our mystery

Are you an avid reader of mystery books, a follower of mystery movies or mysteries in any form? We like the never-ending suspense of what's going on, what's hidden, who did it or what caused the confusion. We think we're bound to find out as we peel each page looking for an answer. We're hoping that the conclusion will suddenly jump off the page, so our heart will stop racing.

In talking about mysteries, it's important to me that I bring up my belief that the biggest mystery of all is found in Scripture. "This Christian life is a great mystery, far exceeding our understanding" (1 Timothy 3:16). The whole of humanity has tried to solve this mystery since the beginning, and I trust that it will continue. For example, "Why is someone alive and vibrant one moment and the next moment his/her life is gone?

As I sat snugly positioned in my recliner, a couple days ago, I felt the chill of the air and the need to get up and grab a sweater. Whereas the outside temperature had registered to be sweltering-hot the day before, it had now cooled down to a bearable degree. Since I absolutely love a good mystery, my mind rested on how and why. How did it change so quickly? Then I began to put together a large array of events, and changes that occur on a constant basis in all our lives. Some of the changes, and everyday happenings are good and others are bad, in our estimation. As I proceeded to think about our world, as we know it, I recognized that we experience mystery every single day. I realized that if I took the time to notice the significance of what's going on in my life and the lives of others, I probably would not need to read mystery stories and movies. Those mediums of entertainment, to a degree, would be unnecessary because I live within mystery every day.