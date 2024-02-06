Living our mystery

Are you an avid reader of mystery books, a follower of mystery movies or mysteries in any form? We like the never-ending suspense of what's going on, what's hidden, who did it or what caused the confusion. We think we're bound to find out as we peel each page looking for an answer. We're hoping that the conclusion will suddenly jump off the page, so our heart will stop racing.
In talking about mysteries, it's important to me that I bring up my belief that the biggest mystery of all is found in Scripture. "This Christian life is a great mystery, far exceeding our understanding" (1 Timothy 3:16). The whole of humanity has tried to solve this mystery since the beginning, and I trust that it will continue. For example, "Why is someone alive and vibrant one moment and the next moment his/her life is gone?
As I sat snugly positioned in my recliner, a couple days ago, I felt the chill of the air and the need to get up and grab a sweater. Whereas the outside temperature had registered to be sweltering-hot the day before, it had now cooled down to a bearable degree. Since I absolutely love a good mystery, my mind rested on how and why. How did it change so quickly? Then I began to put together a large array of events, and changes that occur on a constant basis in all our lives. Some of the changes, and everyday happenings are good and others are bad, in our estimation. As I proceeded to think about our world, as we know it, I recognized that we experience mystery every single day. I realized that if I took the time to notice the significance of what's going on in my life and the lives of others, I probably would not need to read mystery stories and movies. Those mediums of entertainment, to a degree, would be unnecessary because I live within mystery every day.
Many times what we're waiting for becomes frustrating and we become disgruntled and want to stop trying. As children take each step, from infancy to adulthood, parents face mystery every day. They ask, "Will Johnny pass kindergarten, will he choose the right friends, will Johnny be safe at school," and we take whatever measures that are necessary to make sure that the boy is set up for success, at home. There is fear, excitement often, and hope and expectation, that's also included in that mystery of "How will Johnny turn out."
Most experience mystery when looking for a job. A young relative, Jeffrey, is waiting to find a job. Perhaps he has too little education or training, and jeopardizes his chances by the way he dresses for, and presents himself during job interviews. The young man lives in a continual state of unknowing. Although he lives in fear much of time, he is living in the mystery of possibilities. To keep hoping is Jeffrey's way of coping. That mystery will eventually be solved because he can't keep going without a job. Will Jeffery work and where? Only God knows.
As I examine my life and dreams, I realize that God has placed mystery all around. I often hear people voicing that they are so happy because the season of fall is almost here. We think of pumpkins, colored leaves arranged immaculately on the trees, walks in the chill and we often delight in the beauty of the fashionable landscape around us. It's a mystery when we think of sweating in the heat on one day and then we feel the cool weather on the next. "How can this be," we ask?
Students graduate from college. They are jubilant because the long hours of study are over, presently--and the kids visualize their future. Often their dreams are unrealistic, but few fail to look forward to a glorious future. Where will they be in a year or two, what will they be doing, will their dreams have materialized, at least to a point? Again, only God knows. No human person knows for sure. People can only prepare, enjoy, and hope, during yet, one more of life's mysteries?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.