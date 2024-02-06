Living one life within another

Are you amazed at how you can go from doing one thing to performing another? If your life is anything like mine, you know that things become very sticky sometimes. The happenings that take place, daily, sometimes weigh me down. If I don't watch myself, I can become overwhelmed and pressured. I wonder if whatever I'm experiencing will ever end.

Whatever we are experiencing, we can get lost is our present sadness or predicament. Your whole mood and perception of life can change and you can go from being a happy, well-adjusted person to a dull, pessimistic and gloomy one -- one with no enthusiasm for living. Recognize everyone has problems. Absolutely no one escapes the struggles required in living.

We've all heard things like, "How to be a happier person" or "The 12 steps to constant bliss," and we rush out to buy the book or attend the presentation. Then, when all those tips don't deliver on their promises, we wonder what's wrong with us. Are we doomed to stay in our depressed, cast down state?

The answer is no. One needs to never stay in a hopeless frame of mind. If you're Christian, you will remember that even Jesus Christ fell victim to exhaustion, sadness, fear and hopelessness for a time. One such moment was when Jesus addressed the apostles after an exhausting day of ministry. "And He said to them, 'Come aside by yourselves to a deserted place and rest awhile.' For there were many coming and going, and they had not even had time to eat. So they departed to a deserted place in the boat by themselves." (Mark 6:31-32) Jesus knew his followers needed their rest so they could do continue on and remain in a healthy mental state.