Are you amazed at how you can go from doing one thing to performing another? If your life is anything like mine, you know that things become very sticky sometimes. The happenings that take place, daily, sometimes weigh me down. If I don't watch myself, I can become overwhelmed and pressured. I wonder if whatever I'm experiencing will ever end.
Whatever we are experiencing, we can get lost is our present sadness or predicament. Your whole mood and perception of life can change and you can go from being a happy, well-adjusted person to a dull, pessimistic and gloomy one -- one with no enthusiasm for living. Recognize everyone has problems. Absolutely no one escapes the struggles required in living.
We've all heard things like, "How to be a happier person" or "The 12 steps to constant bliss," and we rush out to buy the book or attend the presentation. Then, when all those tips don't deliver on their promises, we wonder what's wrong with us. Are we doomed to stay in our depressed, cast down state?
The answer is no. One needs to never stay in a hopeless frame of mind. If you're Christian, you will remember that even Jesus Christ fell victim to exhaustion, sadness, fear and hopelessness for a time. One such moment was when Jesus addressed the apostles after an exhausting day of ministry. "And He said to them, 'Come aside by yourselves to a deserted place and rest awhile.' For there were many coming and going, and they had not even had time to eat. So they departed to a deserted place in the boat by themselves." (Mark 6:31-32) Jesus knew his followers needed their rest so they could do continue on and remain in a healthy mental state.
Recently, I pondered how I had handled the changes and events in life. This included, enduring suffering, rejection, coping with family, jobs, and other seemingly insurmountable challenges. I found I could handle whatever I needed by living one life within another -- both the pleasant and unpleasant were a balance. My life within consists of reaching for what's pleasant within my thoughts. Thoughts can be miracles in disguise for us if we just reach inside and capture them. We can live in any world we want. If we choose to search, our treasures can be found inside us.
Without feeling guilty, my husband and I took vacations whenever we could, while raising three children. We lived the nitty gritty life where you must take what comes and do what you have to do. Still, my husband's business trips turned into vacations. We saved our capital and enjoyed the time and entertainment we found.
In spite of the ordinary activities we feel we must do, we can always escape into our inner life. We need to refuel and meditate -- to re-prioritize. That is not to ignore the significance of what we deem most important, or that we feel is our moral or spiritual duty. So it's crucial that we look at the challenges we are facing, or that have passed, and remember that, "Everything will pass, on the outside." It's what inside us that remains with us. It's our perceptions of what happens that matters. What is gold to one can be mere sand to someone else.
Everybody can lead two lives. I think most do. You have the life where you are in the immediate, and the present. You may call it "reality." Then there's the other one where you try to stay joyful by raising your spirits somehow. To some, this means turning to their God and pondering the pleasant and the important, and counting their blessings. Jesus calms our fears when he said, "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28) Take time to find your reality and your life within.
