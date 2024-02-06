Living in the present

By Mia Pohlman

It can be easy to get caught up in making plans for the future as a way to try to understand it, as a way to escape from the present, as a way to feel we know our purpose and can adhere to it. It can also be easy to make mapping out a plan for the future more difficult than it needs to be, focusing on understanding "God's will" in a way that distracts us from doing God's will in the present moment.

God's will in the present actually turns out to be pretty simple: just love God and love people.

It's a reminder Jean-Pierre de Caussade, a French Jesuit priest and writer, reminds us of in his book "Abandonment to Divine Providence." He quotes Ecclesiastes 12:13: "Fear God, and keep the commandments; for this is the whole duty of man." De Caussade goes on to write, "That is to say -- this is all that is required on the part of man, and it is in this that active fidelity consists. If man fulfills his part, God will do the rest."

Standing in wonder before God and keeping the commandments -- I think it's something we are more attuned to when we are focused on the present moment, and when we expect God to be in it. When we are open, God can direct us to a person or situation who might need to be reminded of God's love right now, and then we can be the one to love them.