Living generously

What if I told you there was one habit you could build into your life that would have a cascading impact both on you and those around you. A habit essential but not exclusive to the Christian faith. A habit that can lower your blood pressure, reduce stress, help you live longer, and lift your mood. (Rachel Swalin, "4 Benefits of Being Generous," Health, Dec. 2, 2014, health.com/condition/stress/giving-tuesday-health-benefits-of-generosity.) A habit that anyone, regardless of income, education or social class, can practice.

This life-giving habit is practicing regular acts of generosity. Giving your time, resource, and abilities to others can change you as much as others. There are at least three considerations to building a habit of generosity.

There are two types of giving. The first flows from feelings of guilt and compulsion. Think of the commercial that parades a desperate person or situation before your screen while you drink your morning coffee. Their motive is to compel you with desperate images.

The second way to give is an outpouring from your heart. Heartful generosity responds to a cause you believe in, an injustice that must be corrected, and a desire to live beyond yourself. Giving money alleviates guilt. Generous living that changes the world flows from the heart.