The late Pastor Adrian Rogers once said, "It's what you sow that multiplies, not what you keep in the barn." When we keep our time, treasures and talents hidden way, protecting them, we miss out on what can be done through them. Living a generous life is about building an abundant life by giving yourself away. The Bible in Proverbs 11:14 says, "One gives freely, yet grows all the richer; another withholds what he should give, and only suffers want." Our culture preaches gain, gather and gain some more. But the Bible emphasizes that a rich life is not in what is gathered but in what is given. Two essential principles of living a generous life are to build a legacy and act now.

Living a generous life is building a legacy. When you intentionally give to others, you are not just giving away your resources, you are helping to create something greater than yourself. The story is told of three masons working on the same stone project. When the first was asked about his work, he replied, "I'm hammering this stupid rock. I can't wait to go home." The second Mason said, "I'm beating this rock so it can be put together with others to build something. I'll be glad to when it's done." Finally, the third Mason was approached and asked what he was working on. He replied, "I'm building a cathedral!"

The third Mason understood he was contributing to something much bigger than himself. When you live a generous life, you are building something greater than yourself.

A second principle of living a generous life is to do what you can today. Many want to be generous; someday. Some would like to volunteer; when they have more time. However, you will never live a generous life tomorrow with what you don't have, if you do not act generously today with what you do. John Wesley is to have said,

"Do all the good you can,

By all the means you can,